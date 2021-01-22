LUMBERTON — A local Edward Jones financial advisor has been invited to attend the company’s Managing Partner’s Conference.

Mary Jo Walter has been an Edward Jones financial advisor in Lumberton since 2000. The conference to which she was invited honors the top 400 of the firm’s more than 18,000 financial advisors.

The achievement recognizes and celebrates Edward Jones’ most successful financial advisors and provides them with the opportunity to hear from keynote speakers inside and outside of the firm and to share best practices for delivering exceptional client service, according to the financial firm.

“I am honored to have qualified for this recognition conference. It’s the result of the close relationships my clients and I share, and the trust they put in me to help them feel in control and secure in their financial picture. I value these relationships,” Walter said.