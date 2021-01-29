Extension Service schedules learning opportunities about forage, new production practices and technologies

LUMBERTON — Virtual learning opportunities that cover spring forages and new production practices and technologies have been scheduled by the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service.
The NCCES centers on Robeson and Wayne counties have teamed up to present the online learning event titled Planting for Spring Forages. The instructional presentation is scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 8. Joshua Baker with Southeast AgriSeeds will provide information on options for planting spring forages.
The presentation can be a accessed from any computer, laptop, tablet, or smart phone with internet access via Zoom. Mobile devices such as tablets and smart phones must download the free Zoom app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store before use. Information concerning the link to the meeting and the required password will be provided in the registration confirmation email.
To register go online to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/planting-for-spring-forages-tickets-137450755911
For more information, contact Taylor Chavis at the Robeson County Center by calling 910-671-3276 or sending an email to [email protected], or Stefani Sykes, Wayne County Center, at 919-731-1521 or [email protected]
Operators of small farms have the opportunity to learn about new production practices and technologies by participating in the Regional Small Farmer Production workshops being held virtually on Feb. 22 and Feb. 26.
The workshops will begin at 9:30 a.m. each day and end about 3 p.m. Extension specialists from N.C. A&T State University and county Extension staff will conduct the workshops.
Topics on Feb. 22 will include High Tunnel Production 101, Sanitation Best Practices to Prevent Contamination, Keeping Your Farm Profitable and Safe During Covid in 2021, and Ergonomics in High Tunnels.
On Feb. 26, topics will include High Tunnel Production 102, Ginger Production Research Updates, The Benefits of Pollinators on the Farm, and Hemp Production and Regulations. Farmers will have the opportunity to register for one or both workshops.
To register for the Feb. 22 workshop, go to http://bit.ly/3o4EGZh. To register for the February 26 workshop, go tohttp://bit.ly/396wYk9.
The registration deadline for both workshops is Feb. 15.
For more information or to register for the workshops, please contact Nelson Brownlee, Extension Area Smalls Farms Agent, 910-671-3276, or by e-mail at [email protected]