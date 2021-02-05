Red Springs resident receives H&R Block award for excellent client service

Staff report
RED SPRINGS — A Red Springs woman was among 27 company and franchise associates to be awarded the 2020 Henry W. Bloch Excellence in Client Service Award.

Caroline C. Sumpter is an office manager and has been with H&R Block for 20 years. She serves all clients with compassion and professionalism and supports her team’s growth, according to the company.

The company award is named in honor of Henry W. Bloch, co-founder and honorary chairman of H&R Block. Award winners were selected for living H&R Block’s Purpose, which is to provide help and inspire confidence in our clients and communities everywhere, and for demonstrating company behaviors like Customer-Centric and Better Together. It recognizes H&R Block and Block Advisors tax office associates across the nation for exemplary client service, tax expertise, as well as demonstrating a commitment to solving problems and advocating for clients.

Sumpter is very involved in the Robeson County community. Since April, she has been instrumental in collaborating with Robeson County Church and Community Center and other nonprofits to distribute food during the pandemic. She is a member of Sigma Iota Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., a member of The Jesus Loves You Crusade Outreach Ministry, and is a board member for Robeson County Community Foundation and Legal People Foundation. She also volunteers raising college scholarship funds for Public Schools of Robeson County seniors. She was awarded the 2020 Readers’ Choice Tax Preparer by The Robesonian.

“Each year the Henry Bloch Excellence in Client Service Awards recognize the best of the best. During an unprecedented pandemic, our 2020 winners also demonstrated extraordinary resilience, expertise and compassion for helping clients access their much-needed refunds,” said Carrece Scott, vice president of U.S. retail, East market, at H&R Block. “Caroline and our other award winners lived the H&R Block Purpose every day while navigating a three-month filing deadline change among other changes happening in their communities. The care they showed clients and their colleagues sets H&R Block and Block Advisors apart.”