RALEIGH — A Parkton woman recently passed the Uniform CPA Examination.

Alyssa Ayn Smith was one of 88 North Carolina residents to pass the exam between Dec. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020, according to the North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners.

The examination consists of four parts: Auditing and Attestation, Business Environment and Concepts, Financial Accounting and Reporting, and Regulation. The four sections represent 16 hours of testing. The Uniform CPA Examination assures the people who pass the examination have the technical knowledge and skills necessary for CPA licensure.

The candidates must now meet the state’s education, work experience and moral character requirements to become licensed as North Carolina CPAs, according to the State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners.