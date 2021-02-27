Mike McIntyre selected for State Bar’s highest honor

RALEIGH — Former Lumberton resident and congressman Mike McIntyre has been selected to receive the North Carolina Bar Association’s highest honor.
The John B. McMillian Distinguished Service Award recognizes demonstrated exemplary service to the legal profession.
“I am so grateful for the opportunities with which I have been blessed throughout my career to serve and help others,” said McIntyre, a member of the Ward and Smith law firm.
McIntyre is being honored for his “work to enhance and strengthen legal education to further the public’s understanding of and confidence in the rule of law and the justice system” and for encouraging “professionalism among Bar members,” according to a Ward and Smith statement. Additionally, the award highlights McIntyre’s “considerable amount of professional time and resources [he] devoted to assuring equal access to the judicial system, and for seeking to improve the quality of legal services rendered by [the] profession.”
“It’s hard to imagine a more deserving recipient for the Distinguished Service Award than Mike,” said Brad Evans, Ward and Smith’s co-managing director. “He spent 18 years fighting for the best interests of his constituents and our state as a congressman. That’s the same level of dedication he brings to our legal profession and clients. We’re thrilled Mike is being honored with the State Bar’s highest honor.”
McIntyre represented the Seventh Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1997 to 2015. During his career, McIntyre received praise from local, regional, national and international boards, commissions, schools, and organizations.
In 2020, McIntyre received the Liberty Bell Award from the Young Lawyers Division of the North Carolina Bar Association for “promoting civic engagement” and “strengthening our democracy and the American system of freedom under the law.” In 2019, McIntyre was awarded the UNC Law Distinguished Alumni Award, and he was named “Lawyer of the Year” by North Carolina Lawyers Weekly. In 2018, he was unanimously chosen for the Chief Justice I. Beverly Lake Jr. Award by the North Carolina Bar Association for a lifetime of Distinguished Public Service.
McIntyre serves as the senior advisor for Government Relations and Economic Development for Ward and Smith. His professional experience encompasses business, coastal, energy, environmental, agribusiness, real estate, sports, and entertainment law.
McIntyre’s practice is based in the firm’s Raleigh office, where he works on behalf of clients in Washington, D.C., and across the state.