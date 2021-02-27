North Carolina Cooperative Extension offers virtual presentation on weed control in pastures, hayfields

February 19, 2021
LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Chamber of Commerce announced new leaders for its board of directors for 2021.
Maureen Metzger, Public Information Associate for Robeson Community College, will serve as the 2021 board chair, succeeding Bryan Britt, Owner of Cakes and Pastries of Lumberton. The 2021 board will continue to focus on providing a positive image for Lumberton and the recovery of the Lumberton business community after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although 2020 was a different kind of year for the Chamber, it hopes 2021 will see more businesses opening in Lumberton and the Chamber will be able to host scheduled events.
“The Chamber only hosted four ribbon cuttings in 2020 and only held two board meetings due to COVID,” said Cindy Kern, Chamber executive director. “We had to cancel our Christmas parade, and our annual golf tournament was held at a later date.”
“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as chairman for the chamber this year,” Metzger said. “I look forward to working with my fellow board members to help promote current businesses in Lumberton and encourage new businesses to locate in Lumberton.”
New members of the board include Suzanne Abbott-Abbott Insurance, LLC, Dr. Phillip Stephens, Carolina Acute Care and Wellness Center; Crystal Collins, Lumbee Guaranty Bank; Bebe Wright; Comfort Inn and Country Inn & Suites; Allen Elks, Postnet; John Hendren, Walmart; Josh Jackson, Edward Jones Investments; Betsy Wilson, UNC Health Southeastern; Donna Davis, Tomlinson’s Department Store; and Ellie Johnson, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.
The Lumberton Chamber also announced its new Committee chairs. Serving this year are Suzanne Abbott, Golf Committee; Richard Monroe and Mickey Gregory, the Image Committee; Sarah Campbell, Membership; Amy Hall, Ambassadors; Rhonda Williamson, Communications; Miles Mercer, Agriculture; Merle Summers, Education; Cheryl Page, Special Events; Connie Russ Wallwork, Community Development; Angela Sumner, Travel and Tourism; and Bo Biggs, Legislative.
Retiring board members include Mickey Gregory, Canal Wood, LLC; Jay Britt, Robeson County Farm Bureau; Rose Avant, retired; Linda Branch, Storage Solutions, LLC; Myra Norton, GreenState Landscaping; Sarah Campbell, Campbell Ear, Nose & Throat Facial Plastic Surgery; Chelsea Biggs, Biggs Park Mall/Century 21; and Richard Monroe, retired.
The Lumberton Chamber presented two Volunteer awards for 2020. The awards went to Suzanne Abbott, Fundraiser of the Year; and Richard Monroe, Community Volunteer of the Year.