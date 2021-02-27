North Carolina Cooperative Extension offers virtual presentation on weed control in pastures, hayfields

February 26, 2021 Robesonian Business 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — North Carolina Cooperative Extension is offering a virtual presentation on weed control in pastures and hayfields on March 23.

The online event is being presented by Robeson County and Wayne County centers at 7 p.m. and will be available via Zoom. Ramon Leon Gonzalez, associate professor of weed biology and ecology with North Carolina State University, will be the speaker.

The event can be accessed from any computer, laptop, tablet, or smart phone with internet access via Zoom. Mobile devices such as tablets and smart phones must download the free Zoom app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store before use. Information concerning the link to the meeting and the required password will be provided in the registration confirmation email.

To register go online to at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/weed-control-in-pastures-and-hayfields-tickets-141741726319

One-and-a-half hours of N.C. Pesticide Credit (D, K, N, O, and X) credits will be available.

For more information, contact Taylor Chavis, Robeson County Center, at 910-671-3276 or [email protected], or Stefani Sykes, Wayne County Center, at 919-731-1521 or [email protected]