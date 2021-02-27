Are you looking for something fun, educational and an opportunity to meet new friends in a safe and nurturing environment? The Robeson County 4-H Program online registration is open for new members and new volunteers, and reenrollment for our previous members.

Sign up today by going to https://www.v2.4honline.com to complete the enrollment process. Once your child is registered, they are eligible to participate in the 4-H programs that are virtual, hybrid and face-to-face. Some programs are local, and some are held virtually statewide. Parents, you will also have the opportunity to become a 4-H volunteer by completing the volunteer application and your first training at the same time.

To make the process even easier to register as a member, volunteer, or sign up for a program, download the 4-H app. Just go to your app store, then search for “4-H NOW!”. Once it is downloaded, open the app and click on Robeson County 4-H. You will have complete access to the program calendar, so you can decide what is of interest to you and which programs your child would like to participate in.

Because of COVID-19, we are not meeting face-to-face quite yet. But, we are continuing to deliver fun and educational youth programs and volunteer training virtually. Once you register as a 4-H member and download the 4-H NOW app, registering for programs is as simple as clicking on “programs” in the app, scrolling through to find the program right for you, and clicking the registration button, then — BOOM! — you are done. Even the least tech savvy of our 4-H family has found this to be a simple and easy way to be a part of 4-H.

Some of our 4-H clubs are meeting virtually with a lot of hands-on activities and time for youth to socialize with each other in a supervised setting. In the 4-H app you can see which clubs are meeting virtually and when. You also have access to the upcoming programs and complete event calendar.

Locally, 4-H County Activity Day is March 13. Youth between the ages of 5 and 18 will showcase their talents through public speaking or demonstrations and submit an unedited video to the 4-H office for judging. The outdoor cooking competition will be face-to-face. We will follow mandates and guidelines by the state and CDC regarding COVID-19 safety protocol. Everyone will be required to wear a mask and maintain a minimum of six feet apart. There will also be virtual training for our volunteers on March 8.

I know it is only February, but the 4-H office is receiving phone calls about registering for Summer Fun Day camps. We are still weighing all the information and requirements at this time to determine if they will be held face-to-face or virtually. A little-known fact; as a 4-H member you have the first opportunity to sign up for programs. Day camps and overnight camps are limited to a maximum number of youths.

Speaking of overnight camp, that will be face-to-face. Our youth will travel to Betsy-Jeff Penn 4-H Center in Reidsville where they will get to ride horses, swim, canoe, learn archery, and other fun, interactive activities. Give us a call if you are interested.

Wouldn’t you want your child involved in a program where they will learn leadership skills, public speaking, decision making, and goal setting, building on their strengths and weaknesses while increasing confidence and self-esteem? All you have to do is sign them up. All that costs is a few minutes of your time.

Read more at: https://robeson.ces.ncsu.edu/2020/10/4-h-is-the-constant-in-change/.

Wendy Maynor is the 4-H Youth Development Program associate for the North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center. She can be reached at 910-671-3276, by email at [email protected], or by going online to http://robeson.ces.ncsu.edu/.