Private Applicator Recertification “V” Credit Training available online Tuesday

LUMBERTON — People needing V credits for private applicator recertification purposes can take part Tuesday in online training offered by North Carolina Cooperative Extension.
The Private Applicator Recertification “V” Credit Training will take place 7-9 p.m. Registration is required for attendance and to receive recertification credits. Registration closes at 6 p.m. Tuesday. To register, go online to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/private-applicator-recertification-v-training-online-registration-143843775605
The training for farmers still needing V credits for recertification purposes is being offered online because of space and participant limitations for in-person trainings brought on by COVID-19 restrictions, according to Cooperative Extension. Training will provide information on 2021-2023 recertification updates, herbicide resistance, and water quality and pesticide performance. Two hours of recertification credits in categories Private Applicator V Credits are available.
Participants must register to get access to and credit for the class/recertification. Attendance via webcam is required and will be monitored throughout the online training. A computer, tablet or smartphone can be used to participate. Those with blank screens will not receive credit for this training. If multiple people watch via one device, only the person registered will get credit for recertification purposes. For mobile devices and tablets, participants must download the free Zoom app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store before use.
A separate link to access the meeting will be provided via email 30 minutes before the event. Make sure to provide a valid email address during registration because this is where the link will be emailed. Participants need to make sure they receive a confirmation email after registration. If confirmation is not received within 15 minutes of registering, the participant should check his or her spam folder and make sure to mark EventBrite as “Not Spam” so the event link email can be received. If a conformation email is not received or is not in the spam folder contact Kareis Britt or Mac Malloy at 910-671-3276 to verify registration and confirm the email address entered is correct.
For more information, contact Malloy at 910-671-3276 or [email protected]
Pesticide credit status can be checked at https://apps.ncagr.gov/AgRSysPortal/publiclicensesearch/index