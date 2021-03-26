Tuesday’s Children receives grants totaling $45,000 from State Farm

FAYETTEVILLE — State Farm recently awarded $45,000 in grants to a nonprofit organization with the mission to serve families affected by terrorism, military conflict and mass violence.
The grants were awarded to Tuesday’s Children and will be used to support Tuesday’s Children Career Resource Center and Youth Mentoring programs in the Carolinas, Georgia, Texas and New York, according to the nonprofit.
State Farm has been a supporter of the organization since 2015 and has provided nearly $160,000 in funding and hosted virtual career panels and financial workshops for families nationwide through Tuesday’s Children’s Military Initiative for Gold Star families, according to the insurance company. This initiative provides necessary resources and aid to the growing number of children who have lost a parent or sibling serving in the military since the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 20019.
“We are incredibly thankful for State Farm’s ongoing partnership and dedication to participate in our programming. These funds will help expand resources and allow us to reach more individuals in communities across the nation,” said Terry Sears, Tuesday’s Children executive director. “With the 20th anniversary of 9/11 coming up this year, coupled with the global pandemic which has impacted communities and families in unimaginable ways, we are grateful to continue providing resilience-building and mentoring programs for families and individuals who have been greatly impacted.”
Grant funding will help support various virtual and in-person programs, including Youth Mentoring and Career Mentoring matches, Take Our Children to Work Day and Career Resource Center workshops, along with State Farm-hosted Financial Readiness sessions, according to the nonprofit. Families will also get a chance to participate in a Slice of Advice Virtual Career Panel, with State Farm representatives, from human resources professionals to agents and even drone operators speaking about their respective career journeys and lessons learned.
“The mission of Tuesday’s Children in serving military families aligns with State Farm’s mission to help people recover from the unexpected,” said Hayes McDowell, State Farm agent and captain in the Army Reserves. “As a State Farm agent and Army veteran, I feel a calling to give back to my community, especially those who have sacrificed so much. One of my goals as a State Farm agent is to mentor young people, and provide financial and career skills education. Tuesday’s Children offers many valuable resources and tools to help our youth build successful futures. That is why I’m proud to be involved with this great organization.”
For more information on Tuesday’s Children, visit www.tuesdayschildren.org. Also visit Tuesday’s Children on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.