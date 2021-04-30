Lumberton residents received approval for CPA licensure

Staff report

RALEIGH — A Lumberton resident recently was approved for CPA licensure by the North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners.

Leonard Charles is one of 96 people to be approved on April 19. The state now has 22,362 CPAs with current licenses.

An applicant for licensure is required to pass the Uniform CPA Examination and satisfy the state’s education, work experience and moral character requirements, according to the Board. Certified public accountants licensed to practice in North Carolina must annually renew their license and complete at least 2,000 minutes, or 40 hours, of Continuing Professional Education each year.