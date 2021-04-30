Cape Fear Valley Medical Center nationally recognized with an ‘A’ for the Spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

FAYETTEVILLE — An “A” for protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents and infections recently was awarded to a medical facility here.
Cape Fear Valley Medical Center received the national distinction in the spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade.
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months. It is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospitals’ prevention of medical errors and other harms to patients in their care.
“We are proud of this tremendous achievement and recognition,” said Mike Nagowski, Cape Fear Valley Health CEO. “Despite all the challenges of the last year, our commitment to providing exceptional healthcare to all our patients has not wavered.”
“An ‘A’ safety grade is an elite designation that your community should be proud of,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “The past year has been extraordinarily difficult for hospitals, but Cape Fear Valley Medical Center shows us it is possible to keep a laser focus on patients and their safety, no matter what it takes.”
Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades twice a year to more than 2,700 acute-care hospitals in the United States. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.