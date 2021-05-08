Visiting NC farms just got easier

LUMBERTON — Now that spring is finally here, it is a great time to get out and enjoy the outdoors. Recent surveys show many families plan to make leisure trips closer to home and to less crowded venues. I can’t think of a better way to spend some quality time outdoors than connecting with our local farms. That’s why I’m so excited to share some really great news: There is an app for that!

If you haven’t already, you need to check out the Visit NC Farms mobile app to help guide you through the discovery of some of the many neat places to visit. Whether it is educational farm tours, farmers markets and U-pick operations, local shopping and dining, or even a farm stay, you can find it using this app. Once you download the app from the Apple App store or Google Play store, you are literally a click away from finding endless opportunities both near and far, with contact information, pictures, and directions. Some assets even share their websites and social media contact. Using cell phone technology, navigation to farms and other destinations with the app work both when WIFI is available, and more importantly, when offline. You can search for specific items or view asset listings in broad categories like tours, animals, farm stands, products in local stores, kid friendly, and events for inspiration.

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and the North Carolina Tobacco Trust Fund Commission helped bring this idea to reality. The North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center, is proud to be a partner in assisting with the growing effort behind this tool to help connect our community with our rural agribusinesses, with much appreciation to Robeson County Farm Bureau for their financial support.

Agriculture is our number one industry but continues to need your support. We are in the midst of strawberry season with several local vendors awaiting your visit. Many farm stands will be opening up in the coming weeks with more fresh products to choose from. We already have close to 20 assets listed on the app for Robeson County alone, with much more potential ahead. You may be surprised to learn what gems we have right here in our area. From produce, fruits, local meat, wineries, ornamental plants, recreational fishing, goat yoga, alpacas, or workshops on needle felting and felted soap, you can find it right here in Robeson County.

The COVID-19 pandemic shifted consumers toward buying more local products over the last year. I hope this trend will continue as we see social, economic, and environmental benefits from supporting agritourism. So go ahead and download the app to get started. Let the fun and connection to our farms begin. If you don’t see one of your favorite venues on the app, have them contact our office.

For more information visit https://visitncfarmstoday.com/.

Mac Malloy is an Extension Field Crops agent with North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center. He can be reached by calling 910-671-3276 or by email at [email protected]