How are you doing … now?

LUMBERTON — A little more than a year ago, I wrote an article titled “How are you Doing?”. It seems a little strange to still need to ask the same question. So much has changed recently regarding mask wearing and the mandates regarding crowd size and other things related to gatherings, but so many things are still difficult to navigate. I think it is still safe to say we are all experiencing things we have never faced before. We have learned a lot about ourselves and how we handle stress during COVID-19.

Our children and grandchildren have been able to return to in-person school, but it has been a challenge for everyone. Groups are beginning to have more face-to-face meetings and most churches are now meeting in person. As some of the mandates are lifted and we are able to be without a mask for outside events, we are beginning to look at how we can navigate indoor gatherings without being masked. There is a sense of freedom, but I will be honest, that creates a little stress too.

The COVID vaccine is now available to almost everyone ages 12 and up, and is contributing to our ability to begin to “open up” more opportunities for gathering together in safe numbers. Being back together feels really good. In a way, we are forging a new frontier to our new normal and it feels very liberating. But let’s not deceive ourselves, there is more work to be done. Many of us have received our COVID-19 vaccine and that will go a long way with slowing down the spread of the virus. Unfortunately, there are still large numbers of Robeson County residents who have chosen not to get vaccinated. More people need to be vaccinated to continue to move forward with fighting COVID-19. If you are still on the fence about the vaccine, I encourage you to get your information from reliable sources. Those who can give you scientific data to support the safety of the vaccine and why you need to be vaccinated.

I want to encourage you to be patient with those making the decisions regarding the mandates and suggestions, as well as those managing the research and the data reporting. To use a phrase I have heard before, “we are building a plane while we are flying it.” The research is ongoing, and we learn a little more with each new study.

We have also learned many new ways to get things done during COVID. Virtual access has been a critical piece to everything we as a community have had to do. Some of those changes we will want to continue and some we will never want to do again. Many organizations, including North Carolina Cooperative Extension, will want to continue to offer virtual options even when we return to more in-person efforts.

N.C. Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center, continues to be committed to staying in touch! We are slowly beginning to provide more in-person options for programming, and we are very interested in knowing what information you need from us and how you want to receive that information. Please don’t hesitate to let us know what you need from Extension. We will continue to add to and update the ways you can get information from us.

    PLEASE READ FOR IMPORTANT UPDATES AND FOR PESTICIDE CREDIT TRAINING DATES

    According to Dr. Wayne Buhler, Pesticide Safety Extension Specialist, due to the continued concerns regarding personal protective equipment shortages in the agricultural sector, EPA is extending the “annual fit test delay” to September 30, 2021 as part of the previously issued guidance on respiratory protection requirements for agricultural pesticide handlers. This revision is in alignment with Occupational Safety and Health Administration memos on respirators and addresses Agricultural Worker Protection Standard (WPS) requirements under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act.

    On June 1, 2020, EPA issued a “Statement Regarding Respiratory Protection Shortages and Reduced Availability of Respirator Fit Testing Related to Pesticide Uses Covered by the Agricultural Worker Protection Standard during the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency” to provide guidance for agricultural employers and pesticide handlers seeking respiratory protection for use of pesticides in agricultural production. The temporary guidance outlines approaches to address the unavailability of required respiratory protection and respiratory fit testing.

    It is important to note that neither the options in the June 2020 memorandum nor the recent amendment provide a waiver of regulations or label requirements. For example, fit testing requirements including the initial fit testing of a respirator, medical evaluations, and respirator training are not to be delayed or skipped. Handler employers and handlers are expected to make every effort to comply with all applicable pesticide product labeling and Agricultural Worker Protection Standard requirements, and to exhaust all available compliance options before considering the options presented in June 2020 memorandum.

    Compliant options include:
    • Using alternative NIOSH-approved respirators offering equivalent or greater respiratory protection than those required on the pesticide label;
    • Hiring commercial applicator services with enough respirators and respiratory protection capabilities;
    • Opting to use agricultural pesticide products that do not require respirators; or
    • Delaying pesticide applications until another compliant option is available.

    If the above options are exhausted, EPA’s guidance provides additional options with strict terms, conditions, and exhaustion requirements to minimize potential incremental risks to workers including the:
    • Reuse and extended use of disposable N95 filter facepiece respirator;
    • Use of “expired” respirators;
    • Use of respirators certified in certain other countries or jurisdictions meeting protective conditions outlined; or
    • Delay the annual respirator “fit test.” This option expires September 30, 2021.

    Commercial pesticide applicators whose certification period ends in 2021 will need to obtain all their  required continuing education credit hours by June 30, 2021 for automatic renewal. Private applicators have until September 30 to meet their 4-hour requirement of two hours each of X and V credits.

    Below is a listing of training events to assist applicators in meeting their required recertification hours. Due to social distancing requirements, in-person trainings will be limited to 30 people per session.  To register for in-person trainings, please call 910-671-3276 and ask to register for the in-person pesticide training(s) you wish to attend.  To register for online trainings, follow the link provided with each training.  You MUST register online for online trainings. For attendance purposes, anyone attending online trainings must have a webcam.  Registration is required for both in-person and online trainings.

    Proper Pesticide Protection —

    Tuesday  May 25, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. (2 hours)

    Training will include pesticide label review with a focus on proper PPE selection, use, and care. This training will provide two (2) hours of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories. 

    Requirements for Commercial Certified Applicators  (ONLINE) —

    Thursday May 27, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. (1 hour)

    The online training will provide a review of the requirements for both commercial and private applicators set forth by the N. C pesticide laws.  This training will provide one (1) hour of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories.  Register for this training at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pesticide-recertification-requirements-for-commercial-certified-applicators-registration-154826364825

    Pesticide Hazards and First Aid —

    Wednesday June 2, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. (2 hours)

    This training will cover pesticide hazards and effects, pesticide exposure, product toxicity and health concerns, symptom recognition, first aid for poisoning. This training will provide two (2) hours of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories. 

    Planning a Pesticide Application —

    Tuesday June 8, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. (2 hours)

    This training will discuss selecting pesticide, determining compatibility, mixing, loading, cleaning, applying,  and disposing of pesticides. This training will provide two (2) hours of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories. 

    Why Fungicide Applications in Turf Sometimes Fail —

    Tuesday June 15, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. (2 hours)

    Ever had poor results from a fungicide application? This training will dig into the basics of fungal growth, review different chemical classes, and discuss common causes of pesticide failure. This training will provide two (2) hours of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for D, L, and N categories.

    Proper Pesticide Use and Considerations (ONLINE) —

    Thursday June 17, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. (1 hour)

    This session will take a look at some common issues found during pesticide investigations and ways to avoid finding yourself in similar situations. This training will provide one (1) hour of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories.  Register for this training at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pesticide-recertification-training-proper-pesticide-use-and-considerations-registration-154826493209

    Security, Safety, and Transportation (ONLINE) —

    Tuesday June 29, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. (1 hour)

    This training will provide a review of the responsibilities of a licensed applicator for safe use, security, and transportation of pesticide products. This training will provide one (1) hour of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories.  Register for this training at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/security-safety-and-transportation-pesticide-recertification-training-registration-154826549377

    Private Applicator Recertification V Training —

    Wednesday, July 21, 10 a.m. -12 p.m. (2 hours)

    This training will provide private applicators an update on new label changes and restrictions, protection of pollinators, FieldWatch/Driftwatch, Auxin Herbicides, Worker Protection Standard Revisions, and Pesticide Safety Reminders. This training is approved for two (2) hours of category V credit.

    Pesticide Safety and Decontamination—

    Wednesday July 21, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. (2 Hours)

    Topics include proper PPE selection, use, and care, differences in respiratory protection devices, and proper decontamination of PPE and application equipment, and proper pesticide container recycling. This training will provide two (2) hours of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories. 

    Private Applicator Recertification V Training —

    Thursday, September 23, 10 a.m. -12 p.m. (2 hours)

    This training will provide private applicators an update on new label changes and restrictions, protection of pollinators, FieldWatch/Driftwatch, Auxin Herbicides, Worker Protection Standard Revisions, and Pesticide Safety Reminders. This training is approved for two (2) hours of category V credit.

    Best Management Practices for Pesticide Use —

    Thursday September 23, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. (2 Hours)

    Topics include fundamentals of mixing and loading pesticides, reducing spray drift, sprayer nozzle selection and calibration. This training will provide two (2) hours of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories. 

    To register for these meetings, please call 910-671-3276 or E-mail me at Mac_Malloy@ncsu.edu.  