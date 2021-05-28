Backyard gardeners can learn Composting ABC’s in class offered by Cooperative Extension

LUMBERTON — According to Dr. Wayne Buhler, Pesticide Safety Extension specialist, because of the continued concerns regarding personal protective equipment shortages in the agricultural sector, EPA is extending the “annual fit test delay” to Sept. 30 as part of the previously issued guidance on respiratory protection requirements for agricultural pesticide handlers. This revision is in alignment with Occupational Safety and Health Administration memos on respirators and addresses Agricultural Worker Protection Standard (WPS) requirements under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act.

On June 1, 2020, EPA issued a “Statement Regarding Respiratory Protection Shortages and Reduced Availability of Respirator Fit Testing Related to Pesticide Uses Covered by the Agricultural Worker Protection Standard during the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency” to provide guidance for agricultural employers and pesticide handlers seeking respiratory protection for use of pesticides in agricultural production. The temporary guidance outlines approaches to address the unavailability of required respiratory protection and respiratory fit testing.

It is important to note that neither the options in the June 2020 memorandum nor the recent amendment provide a waiver of regulations or label requirements. For example, fit testing requirements including the initial fit testing of a respirator, medical evaluations, and respirator training are not to be delayed or skipped. Handler employers and handlers are expected to make every effort to comply with all applicable pesticide product labeling and Agricultural Worker Protection Standard requirements, and to exhaust all available compliance options before considering the options presented in June 2020 memorandum.

Compliant options include:

— Using alternative NIOSH-approved respirators offering equivalent or greater respiratory protection than those required on the pesticide label;

— Hiring commercial applicator services with enough respirators and respiratory protection capabilities;

— Opting to use agricultural pesticide products that do not require respirators; or

— Delaying pesticide applications until another compliant option is available.

If the above options are exhausted, EPA’s guidance provides additional options with strict terms, conditions, and exhaustion requirements to minimize potential incremental risks to workers including the:

— reuse and extended use of disposable N95 filter facepiece respirator;

— use of “expired” respirators;

— use of respirators certified in certain other countries or jurisdictions meeting protective conditions outlined, or;

— Delay the annual respirator “fit test.” This option expires Sept. 30.

Commercial pesticide applicators whose certification period ends in 2021 will need to obtain all their required continuing education credit hours by June 30, 2021 for automatic renewal. Private applicators have until September 30 to meet their 4-hour requirement of two hours each of X and V credits.

Below is a listing of training events to assist applicators in meeting their required recertification hours. Due to social distancing requirements, in-person trainings will be limited to 30 people per session. To register for in-person trainings, please call 910-671-3276 and ask to register for the in-person pesticide training(s) you wish to attend. To register for online trainings, follow the link provided with each training. You MUST register online for online trainings. For attendance purposes, anyone attending online trainings must have a webcam. Registration is required for both in-person and online trainings.

Proper Pesticide Protection

Tuesday May 25, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. (2 hours)

Training will include pesticide label review with a focus on proper PPE selection, use, and care. This training will provide two (2) hours of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories.

Requirements for Commercial Certified Applicators (ONLINE)

Thursday May 27, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. (1 hour)

The online training will provide a review of the requirements for both commercial and private applicators set forth by the N. C pesticide laws. This training will provide one (1) hour of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories. Register for this training at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pesticide-recertification-requirements-for-commercial-certified-applicators-registration-154826364825

Pesticide Hazards and First Aid

Wednesday June 2, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. (2 hours)

This training will cover pesticide hazards and effects, pesticide exposure, product toxicity and health concerns, symptom recognition, first aid for poisoning. This training will provide two (2) hours of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories.

Planning a Pesticide Application

Tuesday June 8, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. (2 hours)

This training will discuss selecting pesticide, determining compatibility, mixing, loading, cleaning, applying, and disposing of pesticides. This training will provide two (2) hours of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories.

Why Fungicide Applications in Turf Sometimes Fail

Tuesday June 15, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. (2 hours)

Ever had poor results from a fungicide application? This training will dig into the basics of fungal growth, review different chemical classes, and discuss common causes of pesticide failure. This training will provide two (2) hours of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for D, L, and N categories.

Proper Pesticide Use and Considerations (ONLINE)

Thursday June 17, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. (1 hour)

This session will take a look at some common issues found during pesticide investigations and ways to avoid finding yourself in similar situations. This training will provide one (1) hour of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories. Register for this training at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pesticide-recertification-training-proper-pesticide-use-and-considerations-registration-154826493209

Security, Safety, and Transportation (ONLINE)

Tuesday June 29, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. (1 hour)

This training will provide a review of the responsibilities of a licensed applicator for safe use, security, and transportation of pesticide products. This training will provide one (1) hour of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories. Register for this training at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/security-safety-and-transportation-pesticide-recertification-training-registration-154826549377

Private Applicator Recertification V Training

Wednesday, July 21, 10 a.m. -12 p.m. (2 hours)

This training will provide private applicators an update on new label changes and restrictions, protection of pollinators, FieldWatch/Driftwatch, Auxin Herbicides, Worker Protection Standard Revisions, and Pesticide Safety Reminders. This training is approved for two (2) hours of category V credit.

Pesticide Safety and Decontamination

Wednesday July 21, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. (2 Hours)

Topics include proper PPE selection, use, and care, differences in respiratory protection devices, and proper decontamination of PPE and application equipment, and proper pesticide container recycling. This training will provide two (2) hours of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories.

Private Applicator Recertification V Training

Thursday, September 23, 10 a.m. -12 p.m. (2 hours)

This training will provide private applicators an update on new label changes and restrictions, protection of pollinators, FieldWatch/Driftwatch, Auxin Herbicides, Worker Protection Standard Revisions, and Pesticide Safety Reminders. This training is approved for two (2) hours of category V credit.

Best Management Practices for Pesticide Use

Thursday September 23, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. (2 Hours)

Topics include fundamentals of mixing and loading pesticides, reducing spray drift, sprayer nozzle selection and calibration. This training will provide two (2) hours of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories.

To register for these meetings, call 910-671-3276 or send an email to Mac_Malloy@ncsu.edu.