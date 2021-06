Cooperative Extension’s Family and Consumer Science schedules virtual workshops, walking program

Jessie Jones is the Extension Family and Consumer Sciences agent with North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center. She can be reached by calling 910-671-3276 or by email at [email protected]

Time, location, and safety are often handy excuses for not exercising. As a way to break through those excuses, I will be offering an eight-week walking group starting in September. Walks will take place on Tuesday and Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. at Northeast Park, located at 500 Hornets Road in Lumberton. The group will provide motivation, accountability, and tips and information, so participants can continue their physical activity journey after the group has ended. Participants will receive a water bottle and weekly giveaways. Group members who participate in at least two walks each week will have their name entered into a drawing at the end of the eight weeks. More information will be available in the future.

Physical activity, while very important to overall health, is something people do not get enough of. According to the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans, adults need 150 minutes, or 2.5 hours, of moderate intensity activity every week.

Instant Pot workshops will be held on Aug. 18 at 11 a.m. or 5 p.m. and Aug. 19 at 10:30 a.m. or 5:30 p.m. Air fryer workshops will be held on Aug. 24 at 4:30 p.m., Aug. 25 at 11 a.m. or 5 p.m., and Aug. 26 at 10:30 a.m. or 5:30 p.m. There is no cost to attend these workshops and space is limited to 20 participants. You can call Cooperative Extension to register.

For the Family and Consumer Sciences program, I’m excited to announce upcoming virtual workshops on how to use Instant Pots and air fryers. These workshops will cover how to use, storing and cleaning, and healthy recipes, and will include a demonstration. For participants who have either an Instant Pot or air fryer, an ingredient list will be sent to them so they can cook along if they choose to.

LUMBERTON — With the gradual lifting of COVID restrictions and guidelines, there has been a slow start to summer. With the past Memorial Day holiday marking the unofficial start of the summer, families and individuals are making plans for vacations, barbeques and pool parties, trying to return some sort of normal. But where do these more lenient guidelines leave us here at North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center? What plans do we have for the summer and the rest of the year?

Topics include fundamentals of mixing and loading pesticides, reducing spray drift, sprayer nozzle selection and calibration. This training will provide two (2) hours of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories.

This training will provide private applicators an update on new label changes and restrictions, protection of pollinators, FieldWatch/Driftwatch, Auxin Herbicides, Worker Protection Standard Revisions, and Pesticide Safety Reminders. This training is approved for two (2) hours of category V credit.

Topics include proper PPE selection, use, and care, differences in respiratory protection devices, and proper decontamination of PPE and application equipment, and proper pesticide container recycling. This training will provide two (2) hours of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories.

This training will provide a review of the responsibilities of a licensed applicator for safe use, security, and transportation of pesticide products. This training will provide one (1) hour of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories. Register for this training at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/security-safety-and-transportation-pesticide-recertification-training-registration-154826549377

This session will take a look at some common issues found during pesticide investigations and ways to avoid finding yourself in similar situations. This training will provide one (1) hour of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories. Register for this training at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pesticide-recertification-training-proper-pesticide-use-and-considerations-registration-154826493209

Ever had poor results from a fungicide application? This training will dig into the basics of fungal growth, review different chemical classes, and discuss common causes of pesticide failure. This training will provide two (2) hours of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for D, L, and N categories.

This training will discuss selecting pesticide, determining compatibility, mixing, loading, cleaning, applying, and disposing of pesticides. This training will provide two (2) hours of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories.

This training will cover pesticide hazards and effects, pesticide exposure, product toxicity and health concerns, symptom recognition, first aid for poisoning. This training will provide two (2) hours of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories.

The online training will provide a review of the requirements for both commercial and private applicators set forth by the N. C pesticide laws. This training will provide one (1) hour of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories. Register for this training at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pesticide-recertification-requirements-for-commercial-certified-applicators-registration-154826364825

Training will include pesticide label review with a focus on proper PPE selection, use, and care. This training will provide two (2) hours of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories.

Below is a listing of training events to assist applicators in meeting their required recertification hours. Due to social distancing requirements, in-person trainings will be limited to 30 people per session. To register for in-person trainings, please call 910-671-3276 and ask to register for the in-person pesticide training(s) you wish to attend. To register for online trainings, follow the link provided with each training. You MUST register online for online trainings. For attendance purposes, anyone attending online trainings must have a webcam. Registration is required for both in-person and online trainings.

Commercial pesticide applicators whose certification period ends in 2021 will need to obtain all their required continuing education credit hours by June 30, 2021 for automatic renewal. Private applicators have until September 30 to meet their 4-hour requirement of two hours each of X and V credits.

— use of respirators certified in certain other countries or jurisdictions meeting protective conditions outlined, or;

If the above options are exhausted, EPA’s guidance provides additional options with strict terms, conditions, and exhaustion requirements to minimize potential incremental risks to workers including the:

— Opting to use agricultural pesticide products that do not require respirators; or

— Using alternative NIOSH-approved respirators offering equivalent or greater respiratory protection than those required on the pesticide label;

It is important to note that neither the options in the June 2020 memorandum nor the recent amendment provide a waiver of regulations or label requirements. For example, fit testing requirements including the initial fit testing of a respirator, medical evaluations, and respirator training are not to be delayed or skipped. Handler employers and handlers are expected to make every effort to comply with all applicable pesticide product labeling and Agricultural Worker Protection Standard requirements, and to exhaust all available compliance options before considering the options presented in June 2020 memorandum.

On June 1, 2020, EPA issued a “Statement Regarding Respiratory Protection Shortages and Reduced Availability of Respirator Fit Testing Related to Pesticide Uses Covered by the Agricultural Worker Protection Standard during the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency” to provide guidance for agricultural employers and pesticide handlers seeking respiratory protection for use of pesticides in agricultural production. The temporary guidance outlines approaches to address the unavailability of required respiratory protection and respiratory fit testing.

LUMBERTON — According to Dr. Wayne Buhler, Pesticide Safety Extension specialist, because of the continued concerns regarding personal protective equipment shortages in the agricultural sector, EPA is extending the “annual fit test delay” to Sept. 30 as part of the previously issued guidance on respiratory protection requirements for agricultural pesticide handlers. This revision is in alignment with Occupational Safety and Health Administration memos on respirators and addresses Agricultural Worker Protection Standard (WPS) requirements under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act.

For beginner students the registration fee includes all materials for practice and two small projects. For intermediate or returning students the fee includes pattern and all materials for one large project.

The series is limited to nine students per class to allow for social distancing. Registration is $20 and is due by June 3. Payment can be made by check or money order made payable to Robeson County Cooperative Extension and must be paid to reserve a space in class. No seats will be held without payment.

Beginner students will learn how to properly use a sewing machine, cut accurately, sew straight and curved seams, and many other sewing skills. Intermediate or returning students will learn how to use a pattern to complete a sewing project.

The Stitchin’ With Extension beginner and intermediate sewing series is scheduled for June 10, 17, 24, July 1 and 8. The classes being offered by the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service, Robeson County Center are to take place 10 a.m. to noon, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m, and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in O.P. Owens Agriculture Center, located at 455 Caton Road in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — A series of classes is being offered to anyone who wants to learn to sew or improve their skills.

N.C. Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center, continues to be committed to staying in touch! We are slowly beginning to provide more in-person options for programming, and we are very interested in knowing what information you need from us and how you want to receive that information. Please don’t hesitate to let us know what you need from Extension. We will continue to add to and update the ways you can get information from us.

We have also learned many new ways to get things done during COVID. Virtual access has been a critical piece to everything we as a community have had to do. Some of those changes we will want to continue and some we will never want to do again. Many organizations, including North Carolina Cooperative Extension, will want to continue to offer virtual options even when we return to more in-person efforts.

I want to encourage you to be patient with those making the decisions regarding the mandates and suggestions, as well as those managing the research and the data reporting. To use a phrase I have heard before, “we are building a plane while we are flying it.” The research is ongoing, and we learn a little more with each new study.

The COVID vaccine is now available to almost everyone ages 12 and up, and is contributing to our ability to begin to “open up” more opportunities for gathering together in safe numbers. Being back together feels really good. In a way, we are forging a new frontier to our new normal and it feels very liberating. But let’s not deceive ourselves, there is more work to be done. Many of us have received our COVID-19 vaccine and that will go a long way with slowing down the spread of the virus. Unfortunately, there are still large numbers of Robeson County residents who have chosen not to get vaccinated. More people need to be vaccinated to continue to move forward with fighting COVID-19. If you are still on the fence about the vaccine, I encourage you to get your information from reliable sources. Those who can give you scientific data to support the safety of the vaccine and why you need to be vaccinated.

Our children and grandchildren have been able to return to in-person school, but it has been a challenge for everyone. Groups are beginning to have more face-to-face meetings and most churches are now meeting in person. As some of the mandates are lifted and we are able to be without a mask for outside events, we are beginning to look at how we can navigate indoor gatherings without being masked. There is a sense of freedom, but I will be honest, that creates a little stress too.

LUMBERTON — A little more than a year ago, I wrote an article titled “How are you Doing?”. It seems a little strange to still need to ask the same question. So much has changed recently regarding mask wearing and the mandates regarding crowd size and other things related to gatherings, but so many things are still difficult to navigate. I think it is still safe to say we are all experiencing things we have never faced before. We have learned a lot about ourselves and how we handle stress during COVID-19.

With the right preparation you can protect your livestock from injury should a hurricane occur.

Do not put yourself at risk by checking on livestock during a storm, but do check on them immediately after the storm. Most animals are used to being outside in bad weather and will simply need clean feed, a dry place to stand, and water to help them recover from stress. However, you should be prepared for the worst. If animals are injured, be ready to render first aid. Most owners can deal with minor injuries. If animals are more severely injured call your veterinarian. Young animals are more susceptible to stress than older animals and may need more care.

— Stock up on basic veterinary supplies and have restraint equipment for restraining injured animals that need veterinary assistance.

— Purchase additional feed, hay, and water supplies several days before a hurricane. These items might not be available after the storm.

There is much livestock owners can do to prepare for hurricane season. Before another storm strikes, livestock farmers should take several steps to be prepared. These steps include:

LUMBERTON — The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins Tuesday. Here in Southeastern North Carolina we have been affected by many tropical storms and hurricanes over the years, including hurricanes Matthew and Florence, which caused major flooding in the area.

Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made by Tuesday to Cooperative Extension by calling 910-671-3276.

For more information or to register, contact Mack Johnson, Extension Horticultural agent, at 910-671-3276 or mack_johnson@ncsu.edu. People wanting to participate are asked to leave a working telephone number with registration in case of inclement weather or for rescheduling.

Because of restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic class size is limited to 30 participants. The registration deadline is June 10.

North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center will offer Composting ABC’s 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 14 at O.P. Owens Agriculture Center, located at 455 Caton Road in Lumberton. Topics to be discussed include cold and hot composting, containers, and the principle of composting. Also to be discussed is vermiculture, which is the practice of using earthworms to digest kitchen waste.

LUMBERTON — A class has been scheduled for backyard gardeners who want to learn the ABC’s of composting.