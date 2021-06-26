The local Farmers Market is a great source of health foods

Joanna Rogers Contributing columnist
Have you or your family ever wondered where their favorite foods come from, or what makes their favorite dish come to life? In the 4-H Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program, or EFNEP, we teach youth participants the importance of eating healthy and eating fresh produce throughout the year.

Shopping at your local farmers market or local produce stands are great ways to get fresh, seasonal items. But did you know most local farmers markets offer more than just fruits and vegetables? They also sell fresh local meats, eggs and some of our favorite jams and jellies. Here in Robeson County, our local Farmers Market hosts and highlights farmers who grow seasonal items to sell. Examples of items you may see now at your local farmers market include blueberries, cabbage, collards, corn, melons, peppers, tomatoes, zucchini and squash, just to name a few. Some farmers even offer special deals of the day to highlight their produce.

Another way to get fresh produce is planting your own family garden. Start with planting your favorite fruits, vegetables and herbs. Research different beginner gardening techniques and see which one would work best for you and your family. Container gardening is my favorite way to grow herbs. It is easy to store small containers around your kitchen where it is easy for herbs to thrive. Also raised bed gardens can be placed in areas normal gardens can’t, and can take up less space for small plant options.

Below is a simple, fun, and easy recipe sure to please everyone, along with kid-friendly tips they can do in preparing the recipe. It also uses tomatoes, which are in season right now.

Remember to practice kitchen safety when preparing food and handling raw eggs and meat.

Cheese Breakfast Burrito

Ingredients:

— Non-stick cooking spray

— 2 strips turkey bacon

— 2 eggs

— ¼ cup chopped green peppers

— 1 (10-inch) whole-wheat tortilla

— 1/8 cup shredded cheddar cheese

— 1 tomato, sliced

Directions:

1. Spray skillet with non-stick cooking spray.

2. Cook turkey bacon until crispy. Break into small pieces and set aside.

3. Crack eggs in a bowl and lightly beat with a fork.

4. Using the same skillet and extra spray if needed, sauté green peppers over medium heat until tender.

5. Add eggs to skillet with peppers and continue stirring until eggs are set.

6. Divide cooked eggs into two portions. Place one portion on top of each tortilla.

7. Top with cheese, turkey bacon, and tomato.

8. Wrap burrito.

Kids help in the Kitchen (Cheese Burrito Recipe):

1. Crack egg. Cracking eggs is a great way to start teaching how to make simple dishes.

2. Lightly beat eggs with fork.

3. Spray skillet with cooking spray.

4. Add eggs to skillet and stir until eggs are set, with supervision of an adult.

5. Place cooked eggs on each tortilla.

6. Add topping for the burrito and wrap.

Don’t forget to check out our local Farmers Market, located at 500 N. Elm St. in Lumberton.

Joanna Rogers is the 4-H Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program assistant at North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center. She can be reached at 910-671-3276, [email protected] or by visiting the website http://robeson.ces.ncsu.edu.
    PLEASE READ FOR IMPORTANT UPDATES AND FOR PESTICIDE CREDIT TRAINING DATES

    According to Dr. Wayne Buhler, Pesticide Safety Extension Specialist, due to the continued concerns regarding personal protective equipment shortages in the agricultural sector, EPA is extending the “annual fit test delay” to September 30, 2021 as part of the previously issued guidance on respiratory protection requirements for agricultural pesticide handlers. This revision is in alignment with Occupational Safety and Health Administration memos on respirators and addresses Agricultural Worker Protection Standard (WPS) requirements under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act.

    On June 1, 2020, EPA issued a “Statement Regarding Respiratory Protection Shortages and Reduced Availability of Respirator Fit Testing Related to Pesticide Uses Covered by the Agricultural Worker Protection Standard during the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency” to provide guidance for agricultural employers and pesticide handlers seeking respiratory protection for use of pesticides in agricultural production. The temporary guidance outlines approaches to address the unavailability of required respiratory protection and respiratory fit testing.

    It is important to note that neither the options in the June 2020 memorandum nor the recent amendment provide a waiver of regulations or label requirements. For example, fit testing requirements including the initial fit testing of a respirator, medical evaluations, and respirator training are not to be delayed or skipped. Handler employers and handlers are expected to make every effort to comply with all applicable pesticide product labeling and Agricultural Worker Protection Standard requirements, and to exhaust all available compliance options before considering the options presented in June 2020 memorandum.

    Compliant options include:
    • Using alternative NIOSH-approved respirators offering equivalent or greater respiratory protection than those required on the pesticide label;
    • Hiring commercial applicator services with enough respirators and respiratory protection capabilities;
    • Opting to use agricultural pesticide products that do not require respirators; or
    • Delaying pesticide applications until another compliant option is available.

    If the above options are exhausted, EPA’s guidance provides additional options with strict terms, conditions, and exhaustion requirements to minimize potential incremental risks to workers including the:
    • Reuse and extended use of disposable N95 filter facepiece respirator;
    • Use of “expired” respirators;
    • Use of respirators certified in certain other countries or jurisdictions meeting protective conditions outlined; or
    • Delay the annual respirator “fit test.” This option expires September 30, 2021.

    Commercial pesticide applicators whose certification period ends in 2021 will need to obtain all their  required continuing education credit hours by June 30, 2021 for automatic renewal. Private applicators have until September 30 to meet their 4-hour requirement of two hours each of X and V credits.

    Below is a listing of training events to assist applicators in meeting their required recertification hours. Due to social distancing requirements, in-person trainings will be limited to 30 people per session.  To register for in-person trainings, please call 910-671-3276 and ask to register for the in-person pesticide training(s) you wish to attend.  To register for online trainings, follow the link provided with each training.  You MUST register online for online trainings. For attendance purposes, anyone attending online trainings must have a webcam.  Registration is required for both in-person and online trainings.

    Proper Pesticide Protection —

    Tuesday  May 25, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. (2 hours)

    Training will include pesticide label review with a focus on proper PPE selection, use, and care. This training will provide two (2) hours of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories. 

    Requirements for Commercial Certified Applicators  (ONLINE) —

    Thursday May 27, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. (1 hour)

    The online training will provide a review of the requirements for both commercial and private applicators set forth by the N. C pesticide laws.  This training will provide one (1) hour of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories.  Register for this training at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pesticide-recertification-requirements-for-commercial-certified-applicators-registration-154826364825

    Pesticide Hazards and First Aid —

    Wednesday June 2, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. (2 hours)

    This training will cover pesticide hazards and effects, pesticide exposure, product toxicity and health concerns, symptom recognition, first aid for poisoning. This training will provide two (2) hours of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories. 

    Planning a Pesticide Application —

    Tuesday June 8, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. (2 hours)

    This training will discuss selecting pesticide, determining compatibility, mixing, loading, cleaning, applying,  and disposing of pesticides. This training will provide two (2) hours of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories. 

    Why Fungicide Applications in Turf Sometimes Fail —

    Tuesday June 15, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. (2 hours)

    Ever had poor results from a fungicide application? This training will dig into the basics of fungal growth, review different chemical classes, and discuss common causes of pesticide failure. This training will provide two (2) hours of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for D, L, and N categories.

    Proper Pesticide Use and Considerations (ONLINE) —

    Thursday June 17, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. (1 hour)

    This session will take a look at some common issues found during pesticide investigations and ways to avoid finding yourself in similar situations. This training will provide one (1) hour of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories.  Register for this training at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pesticide-recertification-training-proper-pesticide-use-and-considerations-registration-154826493209

    Security, Safety, and Transportation (ONLINE) —

    Tuesday June 29, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. (1 hour)

    This training will provide a review of the responsibilities of a licensed applicator for safe use, security, and transportation of pesticide products. This training will provide one (1) hour of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories.  Register for this training at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/security-safety-and-transportation-pesticide-recertification-training-registration-154826549377

    Private Applicator Recertification V Training —

    Wednesday, July 21, 10 a.m. -12 p.m. (2 hours)

    This training will provide private applicators an update on new label changes and restrictions, protection of pollinators, FieldWatch/Driftwatch, Auxin Herbicides, Worker Protection Standard Revisions, and Pesticide Safety Reminders. This training is approved for two (2) hours of category V credit.

    Pesticide Safety and Decontamination—

    Wednesday July 21, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. (2 Hours)

    Topics include proper PPE selection, use, and care, differences in respiratory protection devices, and proper decontamination of PPE and application equipment, and proper pesticide container recycling. This training will provide two (2) hours of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories. 

    Private Applicator Recertification V Training —

    Thursday, September 23, 10 a.m. -12 p.m. (2 hours)

    This training will provide private applicators an update on new label changes and restrictions, protection of pollinators, FieldWatch/Driftwatch, Auxin Herbicides, Worker Protection Standard Revisions, and Pesticide Safety Reminders. This training is approved for two (2) hours of category V credit.

    Best Management Practices for Pesticide Use —

    Thursday September 23, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. (2 Hours)

    Topics include fundamentals of mixing and loading pesticides, reducing spray drift, sprayer nozzle selection and calibration. This training will provide two (2) hours of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories. 

    To register for these meetings, please call 910-671-3276 or E-mail me at Mac_Malloy@ncsu.edu.  