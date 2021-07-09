Seasonal fruits, vegetables add fresh touch to meals

Ashley McRae is the Adult Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program assistant at North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center. She can be reached at 910-671-3276 or at Ash [email protected]

5. Add Stir-Fry Sauce to taste (about ¼ cup). Stir-fry until all vegetables are thoroughly coated.

3. Keeping the heat high, add vegetables to the pan in order of firmness — harder foods first and ending with the softest foods.

2. Heat a small amount (1 tablespoon or less) of vegetable oil over high heat in 10-inch frying pan, electric skillet, or wok.

1. Wash and chop selected vegetables into small, evenly sized pieces. A variety of shapes will make the stir-fry more pleasing to the eye.

In Adult EFNEP, we have an awesome, nutrient-dense recipe that encourages participants to shop in season for the freshest taste, and is a guaranteed family favorite.

There are online resources (many of which are free) providing detailed information on locally grown produce and the peak time to purchase. Sources such as the Seasonal Food Guide, Farm Flavor, and the Visit NC Farms app are all helpful tools you can utilize to find out about what is being grown.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) “very few Americans eat the recommended amount of fruits and vegetables every day, putting them at risk for chronic diseases like diabetes and heart diseases.” With this in mind, each of the EFNEP lessons shows participants new methods to help them incorporate a rich variety of fruits and vegetables into their diets. Oftentimes, people believe in order to adopt healthier eating habits you have to spend top dollar to achieve those health goals, which is not always the case. At our market here in Robeson County, many vendors now accept WIC benefits to purchase produce thanks to the Farmers Market Nutrition Program vouchers.

What are seasonal foods? Seasonal foods, like the Seasonal Food Guide states, are defined as “any produce that is purchased and consumed around the time that it is harvested.”

Most times, the best way to ensure you are utilizing the freshest produce is to purchase those foods from your local farmers market, where you have the ability to talk with local growers about their products or growing practices. The farmers market also provides you with produce that is in season, which means more options to purchase perfectly ripened food straight from the source. In the Adult Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP) we call this shopping in season.

LUMBERTON — There is nothing tastier than adding a fresh touch to your favorite meals! Including fresh fruits and vegetables in your recipes not only gives it a fresh touch, but also adds great nutritional benefits to any dish.

Number of new virus cases and positivity rate on the rise in Robeson County

To register for these meetings, call 910-671-3276 or send an email to Mac_Malloy@ncsu.edu.

Topics include fundamentals of mixing and loading pesticides, reducing spray drift, sprayer nozzle selection and calibration. This training will provide two (2) hours of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories.

This training will provide private applicators an update on new label changes and restrictions, protection of pollinators, FieldWatch/Driftwatch, Auxin Herbicides, Worker Protection Standard Revisions, and Pesticide Safety Reminders. This training is approved for two (2) hours of category V credit.

Topics include proper PPE selection, use, and care, differences in respiratory protection devices, and proper decontamination of PPE and application equipment, and proper pesticide container recycling. This training will provide two (2) hours of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories.

This training will provide private applicators an update on new label changes and restrictions, protection of pollinators, FieldWatch/Driftwatch, Auxin Herbicides, Worker Protection Standard Revisions, and Pesticide Safety Reminders. This training is approved for two (2) hours of category V credit.

This training will provide a review of the responsibilities of a licensed applicator for safe use, security, and transportation of pesticide products. This training will provide one (1) hour of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories. Register for this training at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/security-safety-and-transportation-pesticide-recertification-training-registration-154826549377

This session will take a look at some common issues found during pesticide investigations and ways to avoid finding yourself in similar situations. This training will provide one (1) hour of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories. Register for this training at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pesticide-recertification-training-proper-pesticide-use-and-considerations-registration-154826493209

Ever had poor results from a fungicide application? This training will dig into the basics of fungal growth, review different chemical classes, and discuss common causes of pesticide failure. This training will provide two (2) hours of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for D, L, and N categories.

This training will discuss selecting pesticide, determining compatibility, mixing, loading, cleaning, applying, and disposing of pesticides. This training will provide two (2) hours of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories.

This training will cover pesticide hazards and effects, pesticide exposure, product toxicity and health concerns, symptom recognition, first aid for poisoning. This training will provide two (2) hours of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories.

The online training will provide a review of the requirements for both commercial and private applicators set forth by the N. C pesticide laws. This training will provide one (1) hour of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories. Register for this training at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pesticide-recertification-requirements-for-commercial-certified-applicators-registration-154826364825

Training will include pesticide label review with a focus on proper PPE selection, use, and care. This training will provide two (2) hours of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories.

Below is a listing of training events to assist applicators in meeting their required recertification hours. Due to social distancing requirements, in-person trainings will be limited to 30 people per session. To register for in-person trainings, please call 910-671-3276 and ask to register for the in-person pesticide training(s) you wish to attend. To register for online trainings, follow the link provided with each training. You MUST register online for online trainings. For attendance purposes, anyone attending online trainings must have a webcam. Registration is required for both in-person and online trainings.

Commercial pesticide applicators whose certification period ends in 2021 will need to obtain all their required continuing education credit hours by June 30, 2021 for automatic renewal. Private applicators have until September 30 to meet their 4-hour requirement of two hours each of X and V credits.

— use of respirators certified in certain other countries or jurisdictions meeting protective conditions outlined, or;

If the above options are exhausted, EPA’s guidance provides additional options with strict terms, conditions, and exhaustion requirements to minimize potential incremental risks to workers including the:

— Opting to use agricultural pesticide products that do not require respirators; or

— Using alternative NIOSH-approved respirators offering equivalent or greater respiratory protection than those required on the pesticide label;

It is important to note that neither the options in the June 2020 memorandum nor the recent amendment provide a waiver of regulations or label requirements. For example, fit testing requirements including the initial fit testing of a respirator, medical evaluations, and respirator training are not to be delayed or skipped. Handler employers and handlers are expected to make every effort to comply with all applicable pesticide product labeling and Agricultural Worker Protection Standard requirements, and to exhaust all available compliance options before considering the options presented in June 2020 memorandum.

On June 1, 2020, EPA issued a “Statement Regarding Respiratory Protection Shortages and Reduced Availability of Respirator Fit Testing Related to Pesticide Uses Covered by the Agricultural Worker Protection Standard during the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency” to provide guidance for agricultural employers and pesticide handlers seeking respiratory protection for use of pesticides in agricultural production. The temporary guidance outlines approaches to address the unavailability of required respiratory protection and respiratory fit testing.

LUMBERTON — According to Dr. Wayne Buhler, Pesticide Safety Extension specialist, because of the continued concerns regarding personal protective equipment shortages in the agricultural sector, EPA is extending the “annual fit test delay” to Sept. 30 as part of the previously issued guidance on respiratory protection requirements for agricultural pesticide handlers. This revision is in alignment with Occupational Safety and Health Administration memos on respirators and addresses Agricultural Worker Protection Standard (WPS) requirements under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act.

For beginner students the registration fee includes all materials for practice and two small projects. For intermediate or returning students the fee includes pattern and all materials for one large project.

The series is limited to nine students per class to allow for social distancing. Registration is $20 and is due by June 3. Payment can be made by check or money order made payable to Robeson County Cooperative Extension and must be paid to reserve a space in class. No seats will be held without payment.

Beginner students will learn how to properly use a sewing machine, cut accurately, sew straight and curved seams, and many other sewing skills. Intermediate or returning students will learn how to use a pattern to complete a sewing project.

The Stitchin’ With Extension beginner and intermediate sewing series is scheduled for June 10, 17, 24, July 1 and 8. The classes being offered by the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service, Robeson County Center are to take place 10 a.m. to noon, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m, and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in O.P. Owens Agriculture Center, located at 455 Caton Road in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — A series of classes is being offered to anyone who wants to learn to sew or improve their skills.

N.C. Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center, continues to be committed to staying in touch! We are slowly beginning to provide more in-person options for programming, and we are very interested in knowing what information you need from us and how you want to receive that information. Please don’t hesitate to let us know what you need from Extension. We will continue to add to and update the ways you can get information from us.

We have also learned many new ways to get things done during COVID. Virtual access has been a critical piece to everything we as a community have had to do. Some of those changes we will want to continue and some we will never want to do again. Many organizations, including North Carolina Cooperative Extension, will want to continue to offer virtual options even when we return to more in-person efforts.

I want to encourage you to be patient with those making the decisions regarding the mandates and suggestions, as well as those managing the research and the data reporting. To use a phrase I have heard before, “we are building a plane while we are flying it.” The research is ongoing, and we learn a little more with each new study.

The COVID vaccine is now available to almost everyone ages 12 and up, and is contributing to our ability to begin to “open up” more opportunities for gathering together in safe numbers. Being back together feels really good. In a way, we are forging a new frontier to our new normal and it feels very liberating. But let’s not deceive ourselves, there is more work to be done. Many of us have received our COVID-19 vaccine and that will go a long way with slowing down the spread of the virus. Unfortunately, there are still large numbers of Robeson County residents who have chosen not to get vaccinated. More people need to be vaccinated to continue to move forward with fighting COVID-19. If you are still on the fence about the vaccine, I encourage you to get your information from reliable sources. Those who can give you scientific data to support the safety of the vaccine and why you need to be vaccinated.

Our children and grandchildren have been able to return to in-person school, but it has been a challenge for everyone. Groups are beginning to have more face-to-face meetings and most churches are now meeting in person. As some of the mandates are lifted and we are able to be without a mask for outside events, we are beginning to look at how we can navigate indoor gatherings without being masked. There is a sense of freedom, but I will be honest, that creates a little stress too.

LUMBERTON — A little more than a year ago, I wrote an article titled “How are you Doing?”. It seems a little strange to still need to ask the same question. So much has changed recently regarding mask wearing and the mandates regarding crowd size and other things related to gatherings, but so many things are still difficult to navigate. I think it is still safe to say we are all experiencing things we have never faced before. We have learned a lot about ourselves and how we handle stress during COVID-19.

With the right preparation you can protect your livestock from injury should a hurricane occur.

Do not put yourself at risk by checking on livestock during a storm, but do check on them immediately after the storm. Most animals are used to being outside in bad weather and will simply need clean feed, a dry place to stand, and water to help them recover from stress. However, you should be prepared for the worst. If animals are injured, be ready to render first aid. Most owners can deal with minor injuries. If animals are more severely injured call your veterinarian. Young animals are more susceptible to stress than older animals and may need more care.

— Stock up on basic veterinary supplies and have restraint equipment for restraining injured animals that need veterinary assistance.

— Purchase additional feed, hay, and water supplies several days before a hurricane. These items might not be available after the storm.

There is much livestock owners can do to prepare for hurricane season. Before another storm strikes, livestock farmers should take several steps to be prepared. These steps include:

LUMBERTON — The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins Tuesday. Here in Southeastern North Carolina we have been affected by many tropical storms and hurricanes over the years, including hurricanes Matthew and Florence, which caused major flooding in the area.

Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made by Tuesday to Cooperative Extension by calling 910-671-3276.

For more information or to register, contact Mack Johnson, Extension Horticultural agent, at 910-671-3276 or mack_johnson@ncsu.edu. People wanting to participate are asked to leave a working telephone number with registration in case of inclement weather or for rescheduling.

Because of restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic class size is limited to 30 participants. The registration deadline is June 10.

North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center will offer Composting ABC’s 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 14 at O.P. Owens Agriculture Center, located at 455 Caton Road in Lumberton. Topics to be discussed include cold and hot composting, containers, and the principle of composting. Also to be discussed is vermiculture, which is the practice of using earthworms to digest kitchen waste.

LUMBERTON — A class has been scheduled for backyard gardeners who want to learn the ABC’s of composting.

To register for the workshops or for more information, Jones at 910-671-3276, by email at jessie_jones@ncsu.edu, or visit the Extension website at http://robeson.ces.ncsu.edu/.

Time, location, and safety are often handy excuses for not exercising. As a way to break through those excuses, I will be offering an eight-week walking group starting in September. Walks will take place on Tuesday and Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. at Northeast Park, located at 500 Hornets Road in Lumberton. The group will provide motivation, accountability, and tips and information, so participants can continue their physical activity journey after the group has ended. Participants will receive a water bottle and weekly giveaways. Group members who participate in at least two walks each week will have their name entered into a drawing at the end of the eight weeks. More information will be available in the future.

Physical activity, while very important to overall health, is something people do not get enough of. According to the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans, adults need 150 minutes, or 2.5 hours, of moderate intensity activity every week.

Instant Pot workshops will be held on Aug. 18 at 11 a.m. or 5 p.m. and Aug. 19 at 10:30 a.m. or 5:30 p.m. Air fryer workshops will be held on Aug. 24 at 4:30 p.m., Aug. 25 at 11 a.m. or 5 p.m., and Aug. 26 at 10:30 a.m. or 5:30 p.m. There is no cost to attend these workshops and space is limited to 20 participants. You can call Cooperative Extension to register.

For the Family and Consumer Sciences program, I’m excited to announce upcoming virtual workshops on how to use Instant Pots and air fryers. These workshops will cover how to use, storing and cleaning, and healthy recipes, and will include a demonstration. For participants who have either an Instant Pot or air fryer, an ingredient list will be sent to them so they can cook along if they choose to.

LUMBERTON — With the gradual lifting of COVID restrictions and guidelines, there has been a slow start to summer. With the past Memorial Day holiday marking the unofficial start of the summer, families and individuals are making plans for vacations, barbeques and pool parties, trying to return some sort of normal. But where do these more lenient guidelines leave us here at North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center? What plans do we have for the summer and the rest of the year?

Anyone wanting to donate to the program can do so at https://go.ncsu.edu/aginstituteveteransfund .

The Soldier to Agriculture program at NC State University’s Agricultural Institute is a six-week program — held at the Fort Bragg Career Resource Center in North Carolina — offering an in-depth introduction to the many careers available in agriculture. Veterans exiting the armed forces can receive hands-on training, both in and outside the classroom. They will engage in discussions with industry leaders and farmers about agricultural business, marketing and sales, and various allied industries in need of career-minded individuals.

The Farm Credit Associations of North Carolina is the leading provider of credit to farmers in the state of North Carolina. The member-owned financial cooperative consists of AgCarolina Farm Credit, Cape Fear Farm Credit, and Carolina Farm Credit. The Associations have over $3.9 billion in loans and commitments outstanding to over 17,650 North Carolina farmers and rural residents. Loans are made to finance land, homes, farm buildings, operating expenses, livestock and equipment, as well as other purposes. Appraisal services and leasing programs are also available through the Farm Credit Associations of NC.

The statement reads, “The Farm Credit Associations of North Carolina appreciate the service, sacrifice, courage and dedication of our soldiers. Financially supporting The Soldier to Agriculture program is one way we show our gratitude. Soldiers and those involved in agriculture share many values, including determination, resilience and a passion to serve others. The Farm Credit Associations of North Carolina are humbled to support a program that equips soldiers with skills they’ll use to farm as they continue to serve our country – now within the agricultural industry.”

AgCarolina Farm Credit, Carolina Farm Credit and Cape Fear Farm Credit make up The Farm Credit Associations of North Carolina. Dave Corum, CEO of AgCarolina Farm Credit; Vance Dalton, CEO of Carolina Farm Credit; and Evan Kleinhans, CEO of Cape Fear Farm Credit issued a joint statement regarding the group’s support of NC State’s Soldier Agriculture program and the men and women who have served their country.

“Farm Credit is a long-standing supporter of the educational programs of this college,” said Richard H. Linton, dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. “This investment in AGI’s Soldier to Agriculture program shows their commitment to help train the future talent the state’s agricultural economy needs and their passion to help American heroes transition out of the military into meaningful careers in agriculture.”

The University’s Soldier to Agriculture Program is a partnership between North Carolina State University and the Fort Bragg Career Resource Center.

“The partnership with the Farm Credit Associations of North Carolina is opening opportunities for transitioning soldiers and veterans to become familiar with Farm Credit and other important resources as they move forward in their agricultural goals,” said Samantha Manning, Soldier to Agriculture program coordinator and veteran liaison. “This gift allows us to continue providing services which assist veterans in making valuable contributions to their communities and to North Carolina agriculture — aligning our mutual goal to support the next generation of agriculture and the future of rural America.”

The Farm Credit Associations of North Carolina has been named a 2021-2022 sponsor of the program.

The donation to North Carolina State University’s Soldier to Agriculture Program was made by The Farm Credit Associations of North Carolina. The six-week program is offered through the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences’ Agricultural Institute. It provides in-depth career introductions and hands-on training.

— Parsley — the curly leaf is the most common, but the flat leaf or Italian parsley is more strongly flavored and often preferred for cooking. Naturals for parsley include potato salad, tabbouleh, and egg salad sandwiches.

— Cilantro is used for salsas and tomatoes and used in Mexican, Asian, and Caribbean cooking.

One of my struggles in using fresh herbs is knowing the best combinations. Here are a few suggestions;

If you have more herbs than you can eat, enjoy herbal bouquets throughout your house. You can use either single herbs, combinations of herbs, or you can use the herbs as greenery mixed in with other flowers. To help preserve the aroma and color of your herb bouquets, place them out of direct sunlight.

Purchase herbs close to the time you plan to use them. When growing herbs in your own garden, the ideal time for picking is in the morning after the dew has dried but before the sun gets hot. This helps ensure the best flavor and storage quality. Fresh herbs can be stored in an open or a perforated plastic bag in your refrigerator crisper drawer for a few days. If you don’t have access to commercial perforated bags, use a sharp object to make several small holes in a regular plastic bag.

Unless directed otherwise by your recipe, add more delicate herbs such as basil, chives, cilantro, dill leaves, parsley, and mint a minute or two before the end of cooking or sprinkle them on food just before it is served. Less delicate herbs, such as oregano, rosemary, and thyme, can be added about the last 20 minutes of cooking. A general guideline when using fresh herbs in a recipe is to triple the amount you would use of a dried herb. When substituting, you’ll often be more successful substituting fresh herbs for dried herbs rather than the other way around. For example, think potato salad with fresh versus dried parsley!

Besides helping flavor foods when cutting back on salt, fat, and sugar, herbs may offer additional benefits of their own. Researchers are finding many culinary herbs (both fresh and dried) have antioxidants that may help protect against such diseases as cancer and heart disease. A snip of a fresh herb into a dish also instantly kicks the appearance up a notch!

LUMBERTON — Cooking summer vegetables with fresh herbs is a delicious twist on summer produce. With the Robeson County Farmers Market now open, as well as other produce stands across the county, it is the perfect time to explore growing and/or cooking with fresh herbs. Whether you plant your own or purchase them at the farmers market or grocery store, adding fresh herbs is a quick way to transform ordinary meals into extraordinary meals.

Scott is active in his church and an avid golfer in the Fayetteville community. He and his wife, Kimberly, live in Fayetteville. They have two children and one on the way.

“With nine years of banking experience in the Fayetteville market, Derek is a valuable addition to our team,” said Kyle R. Chavis, chief executive officer of Lumbee Guaranty Bank.

The bank recently announced the new VP is Derek Scott, and he will be based at the bank’s Lake Rim branch in Fayetteville.

4. Add eggs to skillet and stir until eggs are set, with supervision of an adult.

6. Divide cooked eggs into two portions. Place one portion on top of each tortilla.

4. Using the same skillet and extra spray if needed, sauté green peppers over medium heat until tender.

Below is a simple, fun, and easy recipe sure to please everyone, along with kid-friendly tips they can do in preparing the recipe. It also uses tomatoes, which are in season right now.

Another way to get fresh produce is planting your own family garden. Start with planting your favorite fruits, vegetables and herbs. Research different beginner gardening techniques and see which one would work best for you and your family. Container gardening is my favorite way to grow herbs. It is easy to store small containers around your kitchen where it is easy for herbs to thrive. Also raised bed gardens can be placed in areas normal gardens can’t, and can take up less space for small plant options.

Shopping at your local farmers market or local produce stands are great ways to get fresh, seasonal items. But did you know most local farmers markets offer more than just fruits and vegetables? They also sell fresh local meats, eggs and some of our favorite jams and jellies. Here in Robeson County, our local Farmers Market hosts and highlights farmers who grow seasonal items to sell. Examples of items you may see now at your local farmers market include blueberries, cabbage, collards, corn, melons, peppers, tomatoes, zucchini and squash, just to name a few. Some farmers even offer special deals of the day to highlight their produce.

Have you or your family ever wondered where their favorite foods come from, or what makes their favorite dish come to life? In the 4-H Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program, or EFNEP, we teach youth participants the importance of eating healthy and eating fresh produce throughout the year.