Seasonal fruits, vegetables add fresh touch to meals

July 9, 2021 Robesonian Business 0
Ashley McRae Contributing columnist

LUMBERTON — There is nothing tastier than adding a fresh touch to your favorite meals! Including fresh fruits and vegetables in your recipes not only gives it a fresh touch, but also adds great nutritional benefits to any dish.

Most times, the best way to ensure you are utilizing the freshest produce is to purchase those foods from your local farmers market, where you have the ability to talk with local growers about their products or growing practices. The farmers market also provides you with produce that is in season, which means more options to purchase perfectly ripened food straight from the source. In the Adult Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP) we call this shopping in season.

What are seasonal foods? Seasonal foods, like the Seasonal Food Guide states, are defined as “any produce that is purchased and consumed around the time that it is harvested.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) “very few Americans eat the recommended amount of fruits and vegetables every day, putting them at risk for chronic diseases like diabetes and heart diseases.” With this in mind, each of the EFNEP lessons shows participants new methods to help them incorporate a rich variety of fruits and vegetables into their diets. Oftentimes, people believe in order to adopt healthier eating habits you have to spend top dollar to achieve those health goals, which is not always the case. At our market here in Robeson County, many vendors now accept WIC benefits to purchase produce thanks to the Farmers Market Nutrition Program vouchers.

There are online resources (many of which are free) providing detailed information on locally grown produce and the peak time to purchase. Sources such as the Seasonal Food Guide, Farm Flavor, and the Visit NC Farms app are all helpful tools you can utilize to find out about what is being grown.

In Adult EFNEP, we have an awesome, nutrient-dense recipe that encourages participants to shop in season for the freshest taste, and is a guaranteed family favorite.

EFNEP Super Stir-Fry

Makes 2 Servings

Serving Size: 1 cup grain and 1 ¼ cup vegetables

Ingredients

— Choose 5 Vegetables (1/2 cup each), chopped

— 2 cups of whole wheat spaghetti noodles (cooked according to package directions)

— ¼ cup of low-sodium Stir-Fry Sauce

— 1-2 tablespoons Vegetable Oil

Directions

1. Wash and chop selected vegetables into small, evenly sized pieces. A variety of shapes will make the stir-fry more pleasing to the eye.

2. Heat a small amount (1 tablespoon or less) of vegetable oil over high heat in 10-inch frying pan, electric skillet, or wok.

3. Keeping the heat high, add vegetables to the pan in order of firmness — harder foods first and ending with the softest foods.

4. Toss vegetables during cooking to keep them from sticking.

5. Add Stir-Fry Sauce to taste (about ¼ cup). Stir-fry until all vegetables are thoroughly coated.

6. Serve atop whole wheat noodles.

Ashley McRae is the Adult Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program assistant at North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center. She can be reached at 910-671-3276 or at Ash[email protected]
    PLEASE READ FOR IMPORTANT UPDATES AND FOR PESTICIDE CREDIT TRAINING DATES

    According to Dr. Wayne Buhler, Pesticide Safety Extension Specialist, due to the continued concerns regarding personal protective equipment shortages in the agricultural sector, EPA is extending the “annual fit test delay” to September 30, 2021 as part of the previously issued guidance on respiratory protection requirements for agricultural pesticide handlers. This revision is in alignment with Occupational Safety and Health Administration memos on respirators and addresses Agricultural Worker Protection Standard (WPS) requirements under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act.

    On June 1, 2020, EPA issued a “Statement Regarding Respiratory Protection Shortages and Reduced Availability of Respirator Fit Testing Related to Pesticide Uses Covered by the Agricultural Worker Protection Standard during the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency” to provide guidance for agricultural employers and pesticide handlers seeking respiratory protection for use of pesticides in agricultural production. The temporary guidance outlines approaches to address the unavailability of required respiratory protection and respiratory fit testing.

    It is important to note that neither the options in the June 2020 memorandum nor the recent amendment provide a waiver of regulations or label requirements. For example, fit testing requirements including the initial fit testing of a respirator, medical evaluations, and respirator training are not to be delayed or skipped. Handler employers and handlers are expected to make every effort to comply with all applicable pesticide product labeling and Agricultural Worker Protection Standard requirements, and to exhaust all available compliance options before considering the options presented in June 2020 memorandum.

    Compliant options include:
    • Using alternative NIOSH-approved respirators offering equivalent or greater respiratory protection than those required on the pesticide label;
    • Hiring commercial applicator services with enough respirators and respiratory protection capabilities;
    • Opting to use agricultural pesticide products that do not require respirators; or
    • Delaying pesticide applications until another compliant option is available.

    If the above options are exhausted, EPA’s guidance provides additional options with strict terms, conditions, and exhaustion requirements to minimize potential incremental risks to workers including the:
    • Reuse and extended use of disposable N95 filter facepiece respirator;
    • Use of “expired” respirators;
    • Use of respirators certified in certain other countries or jurisdictions meeting protective conditions outlined; or
    • Delay the annual respirator “fit test.” This option expires September 30, 2021.

    Commercial pesticide applicators whose certification period ends in 2021 will need to obtain all their  required continuing education credit hours by June 30, 2021 for automatic renewal. Private applicators have until September 30 to meet their 4-hour requirement of two hours each of X and V credits.

    Below is a listing of training events to assist applicators in meeting their required recertification hours. Due to social distancing requirements, in-person trainings will be limited to 30 people per session.  To register for in-person trainings, please call 910-671-3276 and ask to register for the in-person pesticide training(s) you wish to attend.  To register for online trainings, follow the link provided with each training.  You MUST register online for online trainings. For attendance purposes, anyone attending online trainings must have a webcam.  Registration is required for both in-person and online trainings.

    Proper Pesticide Protection —

    Tuesday  May 25, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. (2 hours)

    Training will include pesticide label review with a focus on proper PPE selection, use, and care. This training will provide two (2) hours of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories. 

    Requirements for Commercial Certified Applicators  (ONLINE) —

    Thursday May 27, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. (1 hour)

    The online training will provide a review of the requirements for both commercial and private applicators set forth by the N. C pesticide laws.  This training will provide one (1) hour of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories.  Register for this training at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pesticide-recertification-requirements-for-commercial-certified-applicators-registration-154826364825

    Pesticide Hazards and First Aid —

    Wednesday June 2, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. (2 hours)

    This training will cover pesticide hazards and effects, pesticide exposure, product toxicity and health concerns, symptom recognition, first aid for poisoning. This training will provide two (2) hours of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories. 

    Planning a Pesticide Application —

    Tuesday June 8, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. (2 hours)

    This training will discuss selecting pesticide, determining compatibility, mixing, loading, cleaning, applying,  and disposing of pesticides. This training will provide two (2) hours of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories. 

    Why Fungicide Applications in Turf Sometimes Fail —

    Tuesday June 15, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. (2 hours)

    Ever had poor results from a fungicide application? This training will dig into the basics of fungal growth, review different chemical classes, and discuss common causes of pesticide failure. This training will provide two (2) hours of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for D, L, and N categories.

    Proper Pesticide Use and Considerations (ONLINE) —

    Thursday June 17, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. (1 hour)

    This session will take a look at some common issues found during pesticide investigations and ways to avoid finding yourself in similar situations. This training will provide one (1) hour of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories.  Register for this training at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pesticide-recertification-training-proper-pesticide-use-and-considerations-registration-154826493209

    Security, Safety, and Transportation (ONLINE) —

    Tuesday June 29, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. (1 hour)

    This training will provide a review of the responsibilities of a licensed applicator for safe use, security, and transportation of pesticide products. This training will provide one (1) hour of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories.  Register for this training at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/security-safety-and-transportation-pesticide-recertification-training-registration-154826549377

    Private Applicator Recertification V Training —

    Wednesday, July 21, 10 a.m. -12 p.m. (2 hours)

    This training will provide private applicators an update on new label changes and restrictions, protection of pollinators, FieldWatch/Driftwatch, Auxin Herbicides, Worker Protection Standard Revisions, and Pesticide Safety Reminders. This training is approved for two (2) hours of category V credit.

    Pesticide Safety and Decontamination—

    Wednesday July 21, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. (2 Hours)

    Topics include proper PPE selection, use, and care, differences in respiratory protection devices, and proper decontamination of PPE and application equipment, and proper pesticide container recycling. This training will provide two (2) hours of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories. 

    Private Applicator Recertification V Training —

    Thursday, September 23, 10 a.m. -12 p.m. (2 hours)

    This training will provide private applicators an update on new label changes and restrictions, protection of pollinators, FieldWatch/Driftwatch, Auxin Herbicides, Worker Protection Standard Revisions, and Pesticide Safety Reminders. This training is approved for two (2) hours of category V credit.

    Best Management Practices for Pesticide Use —

    Thursday September 23, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. (2 Hours)

    Topics include fundamentals of mixing and loading pesticides, reducing spray drift, sprayer nozzle selection and calibration. This training will provide two (2) hours of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories. 

    To register for these meetings, please call 910-671-3276 or E-mail me at Mac_Malloy@ncsu.edu.  