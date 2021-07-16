Bouncing back to the “new normal” post-COVID-19 pandemic

Wendy Maynor Contributing columnist

LUMBERTON — Are you apprehensive about returning to face-to-face activities with most restrictions being lifted? If so, you are not alone.

Since COVID-19 vaccinations have been released, and more of us are vaccinated, things are returning back to pre-COVID days. Although, the unknown creates some anxiety along with what we do know about COVID-19 and how it has affected our families and communities in many different ways. I think all of our lives have been changed forever in some way because of the pandemic. Settling into the “new normal” post-pandemic will be an individual transition, and people will adjust accordingly in their own time.

I know it’s been hard for me to return to some sense of normalcy and being around larger groups of people after being isolated for so long. Another sense of anxiousness is not knowing who is vaccinated and who isn’t. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it is safe for fully vaccinated people to resume activities without wearing a mask or socially distancing, except where required by other government rules and or regulations, including local business and workplace guidance (see the following link for more information: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html). Unvaccinated people should continue to wear masks and stay 6 feet apart from others who do not live with them (see the following link for more information: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/prevention.html).

When transitioning back into society, find your pre-COVID safe place and start there. For many people in Robeson County, North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center, Robeson County is not only a safe place, but a fun place for nonformal learning for all ages. We follow the strictest COVID-19 guidelines from the CDC, North Carolina State University and Robeson County.

The Robeson County 4-H program is now offering both virtual and face-to-face programming for youth and adult volunteers, following all the guidelines and protocols to keep everyone as safe as possible while learning and having fun in a safe and nurturing environment.

For more information and easy access to all 4-H programs, including 4-H online, download the Robeson County 4-H app. Simply go to your App Store and download “4-H Now!”. When you open the app, you will be prompted to pick a program to download. You will need to choose Robeson County 4-H. Signing your child up for 4-H and 4-H programs will only be a click away.

Along with the 4-H staff, there are almost 100 caring and trained volunteers who mentor and work with 4-H youth, teaching them valuable skills they will use throughout life. All of our volunteers are trained in our COVID protocols to keep your child and our volunteers safe as we start learning in a less virtual environment. So, if you are trying to find a way to keep your child safe and let them start socializing again, check out 4-H. We will help you check off all the things your child needs to stay safe and learn in a post COVID world.

Wendy Maynor is the 4-H Youth Development Program associate for the North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center. She can be reached at 910-671-3276, by email at [email protected], or by going online to http://robeson.ces.ncsu.edu/.
    PLEASE READ FOR IMPORTANT UPDATES AND FOR PESTICIDE CREDIT TRAINING DATES

    According to Dr. Wayne Buhler, Pesticide Safety Extension Specialist, due to the continued concerns regarding personal protective equipment shortages in the agricultural sector, EPA is extending the “annual fit test delay” to September 30, 2021 as part of the previously issued guidance on respiratory protection requirements for agricultural pesticide handlers. This revision is in alignment with Occupational Safety and Health Administration memos on respirators and addresses Agricultural Worker Protection Standard (WPS) requirements under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act.

    On June 1, 2020, EPA issued a “Statement Regarding Respiratory Protection Shortages and Reduced Availability of Respirator Fit Testing Related to Pesticide Uses Covered by the Agricultural Worker Protection Standard during the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency” to provide guidance for agricultural employers and pesticide handlers seeking respiratory protection for use of pesticides in agricultural production. The temporary guidance outlines approaches to address the unavailability of required respiratory protection and respiratory fit testing.

    It is important to note that neither the options in the June 2020 memorandum nor the recent amendment provide a waiver of regulations or label requirements. For example, fit testing requirements including the initial fit testing of a respirator, medical evaluations, and respirator training are not to be delayed or skipped. Handler employers and handlers are expected to make every effort to comply with all applicable pesticide product labeling and Agricultural Worker Protection Standard requirements, and to exhaust all available compliance options before considering the options presented in June 2020 memorandum.

    Compliant options include:
    • Using alternative NIOSH-approved respirators offering equivalent or greater respiratory protection than those required on the pesticide label;
    • Hiring commercial applicator services with enough respirators and respiratory protection capabilities;
    • Opting to use agricultural pesticide products that do not require respirators; or
    • Delaying pesticide applications until another compliant option is available.

    If the above options are exhausted, EPA’s guidance provides additional options with strict terms, conditions, and exhaustion requirements to minimize potential incremental risks to workers including the:
    • Reuse and extended use of disposable N95 filter facepiece respirator;
    • Use of “expired” respirators;
    • Use of respirators certified in certain other countries or jurisdictions meeting protective conditions outlined; or
    • Delay the annual respirator “fit test.” This option expires September 30, 2021.

    Commercial pesticide applicators whose certification period ends in 2021 will need to obtain all their  required continuing education credit hours by June 30, 2021 for automatic renewal. Private applicators have until September 30 to meet their 4-hour requirement of two hours each of X and V credits.

    Below is a listing of training events to assist applicators in meeting their required recertification hours. Due to social distancing requirements, in-person trainings will be limited to 30 people per session.  To register for in-person trainings, please call 910-671-3276 and ask to register for the in-person pesticide training(s) you wish to attend.  To register for online trainings, follow the link provided with each training.  You MUST register online for online trainings. For attendance purposes, anyone attending online trainings must have a webcam.  Registration is required for both in-person and online trainings.

    Proper Pesticide Protection —

    Tuesday  May 25, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. (2 hours)

    Training will include pesticide label review with a focus on proper PPE selection, use, and care. This training will provide two (2) hours of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories. 

    Requirements for Commercial Certified Applicators  (ONLINE) —

    Thursday May 27, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. (1 hour)

    The online training will provide a review of the requirements for both commercial and private applicators set forth by the N. C pesticide laws.  This training will provide one (1) hour of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories.  Register for this training at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pesticide-recertification-requirements-for-commercial-certified-applicators-registration-154826364825

    Pesticide Hazards and First Aid —

    Wednesday June 2, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. (2 hours)

    This training will cover pesticide hazards and effects, pesticide exposure, product toxicity and health concerns, symptom recognition, first aid for poisoning. This training will provide two (2) hours of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories. 

    Planning a Pesticide Application —

    Tuesday June 8, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. (2 hours)

    This training will discuss selecting pesticide, determining compatibility, mixing, loading, cleaning, applying,  and disposing of pesticides. This training will provide two (2) hours of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories. 

    Why Fungicide Applications in Turf Sometimes Fail —

    Tuesday June 15, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. (2 hours)

    Ever had poor results from a fungicide application? This training will dig into the basics of fungal growth, review different chemical classes, and discuss common causes of pesticide failure. This training will provide two (2) hours of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for D, L, and N categories.

    Proper Pesticide Use and Considerations (ONLINE) —

    Thursday June 17, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. (1 hour)

    This session will take a look at some common issues found during pesticide investigations and ways to avoid finding yourself in similar situations. This training will provide one (1) hour of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories.  Register for this training at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pesticide-recertification-training-proper-pesticide-use-and-considerations-registration-154826493209

    Security, Safety, and Transportation (ONLINE) —

    Tuesday June 29, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. (1 hour)

    This training will provide a review of the responsibilities of a licensed applicator for safe use, security, and transportation of pesticide products. This training will provide one (1) hour of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories.  Register for this training at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/security-safety-and-transportation-pesticide-recertification-training-registration-154826549377

    Private Applicator Recertification V Training —

    Wednesday, July 21, 10 a.m. -12 p.m. (2 hours)

    This training will provide private applicators an update on new label changes and restrictions, protection of pollinators, FieldWatch/Driftwatch, Auxin Herbicides, Worker Protection Standard Revisions, and Pesticide Safety Reminders. This training is approved for two (2) hours of category V credit.

    Pesticide Safety and Decontamination—

    Wednesday July 21, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. (2 Hours)

    Topics include proper PPE selection, use, and care, differences in respiratory protection devices, and proper decontamination of PPE and application equipment, and proper pesticide container recycling. This training will provide two (2) hours of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories. 

    Private Applicator Recertification V Training —

    Thursday, September 23, 10 a.m. -12 p.m. (2 hours)

    This training will provide private applicators an update on new label changes and restrictions, protection of pollinators, FieldWatch/Driftwatch, Auxin Herbicides, Worker Protection Standard Revisions, and Pesticide Safety Reminders. This training is approved for two (2) hours of category V credit.

    Best Management Practices for Pesticide Use —

    Thursday September 23, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. (2 Hours)

    Topics include fundamentals of mixing and loading pesticides, reducing spray drift, sprayer nozzle selection and calibration. This training will provide two (2) hours of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories. 

    To register for these meetings, please call 910-671-3276 or E-mail me at Mac_Malloy@ncsu.edu.  