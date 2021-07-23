Gift of food given

July 23, 2021 Robesonian Business 0
Clementine Thompson-McCormick, Lumberton Christian Care Center director and board member, stands with Graham Smith, a Cape Fear Farm Credit appraiser, on July 16 after the business donated food to the Center. Cape Fear team members bought local produce from their farming customers, volunteered their own time to pack the produce bags, and delivered the gift of fresh corn, tomatoes, cucumbers, squash, zucchini and cantaloupe. Courtesy photo

Clementine Thompson-McCormick, Lumberton Christian Care Center director and board member, stands with Graham Smith, a Cape Fear Farm Credit appraiser, on July 16 after the business donated food to the Center. Cape Fear team members bought local produce from their farming customers, volunteered their own time to pack the produce bags, and delivered the gift of fresh corn, tomatoes, cucumbers, squash, zucchini and cantaloupe.

Courtesy photo

Clementine Thompson-McCormick, Lumberton Christian Care Center director and board member, stands with Graham Smith, a Cape Fear Farm Credit appraiser, on July 16 after the business donated food to the Center. Cape Fear team members bought local produce from their farming customers, volunteered their own time to pack the produce bags, and delivered the gift of fresh corn, tomatoes, cucumbers, squash, zucchini and cantaloupe.