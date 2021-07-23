US Labor Department to offer virtual seminars in August about prevailing wage requirements

LUMBERTON — Are you apprehensive about returning to face-to-face activities with most restrictions being lifted? If so, you are not alone.

Since COVID-19 vaccinations have been released, and more of us are vaccinated, things are returning back to pre-COVID days. Although, the unknown creates some anxiety along with what we do know about COVID-19 and how it has affected our families and communities in many different ways. I think all of our lives have been changed forever in some way because of the pandemic. Settling into the “new normal” post-pandemic will be an individual transition, and people will adjust accordingly in their own time.

I know it’s been hard for me to return to some sense of normalcy and being around larger groups of people after being isolated for so long. Another sense of anxiousness is not knowing who is vaccinated and who isn’t. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it is safe for fully vaccinated people to resume activities without wearing a mask or socially distancing, except where required by other government rules and or regulations, including local business and workplace guidance (see the following link for more information: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html). Unvaccinated people should continue to wear masks and stay 6 feet apart from others who do not live with them (see the following link for more information: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/prevention.html).

When transitioning back into society, find your pre-COVID safe place and start there. For many people in Robeson County, North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center, Robeson County is not only a safe place, but a fun place for nonformal learning for all ages. We follow the strictest COVID-19 guidelines from the CDC, North Carolina State University and Robeson County.

The Robeson County 4-H program is now offering both virtual and face-to-face programming for youth and adult volunteers, following all the guidelines and protocols to keep everyone as safe as possible while learning and having fun in a safe and nurturing environment.

For more information and easy access to all 4-H programs, including 4-H online, download the Robeson County 4-H app. Simply go to your App Store and download “4-H Now!”. When you open the app, you will be prompted to pick a program to download. You will need to choose Robeson County 4-H. Signing your child up for 4-H and 4-H programs will only be a click away.

Along with the 4-H staff, there are almost 100 caring and trained volunteers who mentor and work with 4-H youth, teaching them valuable skills they will use throughout life. All of our volunteers are trained in our COVID protocols to keep your child and our volunteers safe as we start learning in a less virtual environment. So, if you are trying to find a way to keep your child safe and let them start socializing again, check out 4-H. We will help you check off all the things your child needs to stay safe and learn in a post COVID world.