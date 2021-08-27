Cooperative Extension sets meeting designed to link farmers, land owners to resources

June 25, 2021
Have you or your family ever wondered where their favorite foods come from, or what makes their favorite dish come to life? In the 4-H Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program, or EFNEP, we teach youth participants the importance of eating healthy and eating fresh produce throughout the year.
Shopping at your local farmers market or local produce stands are great ways to get fresh, seasonal items. But did you know most local farmers markets offer more than just fruits and vegetables? They also sell fresh local meats, eggs and some of our favorite jams and jellies. Here in Robeson County, our local Farmers Market hosts and highlights farmers who grow seasonal items to sell. Examples of items you may see now at your local farmers market include blueberries, cabbage, collards, corn, melons, peppers, tomatoes, zucchini and squash, just to name a few. Some farmers even offer special deals of the day to highlight their produce.
Another way to get fresh produce is planting your own family garden. Start with planting your favorite fruits, vegetables and herbs. Research different beginner gardening techniques and see which one would work best for you and your family. Container gardening is my favorite way to grow herbs. It is easy to store small containers around your kitchen where it is easy for herbs to thrive. Also raised bed gardens can be placed in areas normal gardens can’t, and can take up less space for small plant options.
Below is a simple, fun, and easy recipe sure to please everyone, along with kid-friendly tips they can do in preparing the recipe. It also uses tomatoes, which are in season right now.
Remember to practice kitchen safety when preparing food and handling raw eggs and meat.
Cheese Breakfast Burrito
Ingredients:
— Non-stick cooking spray
— 2 strips turkey bacon
— 2 eggs
— ¼ cup chopped green peppers
— 1 (10-inch) whole-wheat tortilla
— 1/8 cup shredded cheddar cheese
— 1 tomato, sliced
Directions:
1. Spray skillet with non-stick cooking spray.
2. Cook turkey bacon until crispy. Break into small pieces and set aside.
3. Crack eggs in a bowl and lightly beat with a fork.
4. Using the same skillet and extra spray if needed, sauté green peppers over medium heat until tender.
5. Add eggs to skillet with peppers and continue stirring until eggs are set.
6. Divide cooked eggs into two portions. Place one portion on top of each tortilla.
7. Top with cheese, turkey bacon, and tomato.
8. Wrap burrito.
Kids help in the Kitchen (Cheese Burrito Recipe):
1. Crack egg. Cracking eggs is a great way to start teaching how to make simple dishes.
2. Lightly beat eggs with fork.
3. Spray skillet with cooking spray.
4. Add eggs to skillet and stir until eggs are set, with supervision of an adult.
5. Place cooked eggs on each tortilla.
6. Add topping for the burrito and wrap.
Don’t forget to check out our local Farmers Market, located at 500 N. Elm St. in Lumberton.