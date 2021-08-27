Cooperative Extension sets meeting designed to link farmers, land owners to resources

August 27, 2021 Robesonian Business 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — A virtual meeting to link resources to farmers and landowners to available resources has been scheduled for Sept. 15.

The meeting, sponsored by the Robeson County and Bladen County centers of North Carolina Cooperative Extension, is to take place 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. via Zoom. Registration is required and the deadline to register is 5:15 p.m. Sept. 10. A valid email address must be provided when registering in order to receive the Zoom link.

The meeting is designed to inform farmers and landowners of programs that can provide financial assistance to their farms and information on resources available in rural communities, according to Cooperative Extension. The program will focus on programs provided by North Carolina Cooperative Extension, USDA’s Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service, Risk Management Agency, and the Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement. Information on Cooperative Extension small-farm programs, farm safety and heir property also will be provided.

For more information or to register, contact Nelson Brownlee, Extension Area Farm Management agent, at 910-671-3276.