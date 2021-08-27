Small Business Administration grants Lumbee Tribe Holdings Inc. 8(a) status

PEMBROKE — Lumbee Tribe Holdings Inc. has been granted 8(a) status from the Small Business Administration.
The LTH board of directors met Friday to finalize and sign the 8(a) participant forms.
An 8(a) firm is a small business that is owned and operated by socially and economically disadvantaged people and that has been accepted into the 8(a) Business Development Program. The 8(a) program is designed to helps disadvantaged entrepreneurs create unique pathways to seek business opportunities with federal agencies.
Lumbee IT Solutions is the first company 100% owned by Lumbee Tribe Holdings Inc. to receive 8(a) status.
“This is a historical day for the Lumbee people,” said Lumbee Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin Jr., who also serves as chairman of the LTH board. “We have our first company wholly owned by the Lumbee to get its 8(a) status. Under this administration, the Lumbee Tribe realized its first profits, profits that provided money for programs for tribal members.
“Through its 8(a) status LITS will provide economic development and job creation for Lumbee tribal members.”
Also Friday, Joshua Malcolm was unanimously appointed by the LTH board of directors to serve as president and CEO of Lumbee Tribe Holdings, Inc. Malcolm has served as interim CEO since May 2020.
Malcolm, a U.S. Air Force combat service veteran, said he is humbled to be appointed as CEO of LTH.
“This is an unbelievable chance for me to work with those throughout the LTH enterprise to bring economic benefits to our tribal members, especially our youth,” Malcolm said.
In addition to Lumbee IT Solutions, LLC, Lumbee Tribe Holdings Inc. is the parent company of Lumbee Tribe Enterprises, LLC, and Lumbee 56 Construction, LLC. The company is headquartered in Pembroke and is 100% owned by the Lumbee Tribe of N.C.