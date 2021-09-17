Robeson County Tobacco Research Referendum set for Nov. 18

September 17, 2021 Robesonian Business 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Tobacco Research Referendum has been scheduled for Nov. 18.

The referendum is being held to let tobacco growers decide if they wish to continue the self-assessment program, according to Mac Malloy, interim director of North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center. The program has been in place since 1991, and the law requires a new referendum be held every six years.

A two-thirds favorable vote will mean growers are willing to continue to assess themselves to support tobacco research and education, according to Cooperative Extension. The assessment is 10 cents per 100 pounds of tobacco produced in North Carolina. The funds, about $250,000 annually, are collected at buying stations by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, and then allocated by the Tobacco Research Commission to research and extension projects for tobacco at NC State University.

Three polling places have been established in Robeson County, according to Malloy. The polling locations are:

— North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center, located at 455 Caton Road in Lumberton. Hours of operation are 8:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

— Triangle Chemical, located at 200 Center St. in Fairmont. Hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

— Nutrien Ag Solutions, located at 5414 N.C. 211 East in Lumberton. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Malloy at 910-671-3276, by e-mail at [email protected], or visit the Cooperative Extension website at robeson.ces.ncsu.edu.