Farmland preservation grants available through N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

    RALEIGH – County governments and nonprofit groups may now apply for funding assistance from the N.C. Agricultural Development and Farmland Preservation Trust Fund for farmland preservation projects.

    People interested in applying for the grants have until Friday, Dec. 18, to do so.

    Grants are available to secure agricultural conservation easements on lands used for agricultural production; to support public and private enterprise programs that promote profitable and sustainable agricultural, horticultural and forestland activities; and for the development of agricultural plans.

    A new alternate funding pathway for conservation easements is available this year. The Present-Use Value Conservation Easement Program allows landowners to determine their easement value using county PUV calculations rather than development rights appraisals.

    “The new Present-Use Value Conservation Easement Program is a valuable tool for farmland preservation in North Carolina,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Farm families across the state will benefit from another funding option to preserve their working lands.”

    Grant applications and guidelines are available online at www.ncadfp.org/CycleXV.htm. For more information, call 919-707-3074.

