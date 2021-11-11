Robeson County man awarded a 2021 Native American 40 Under 40 award for leadership excellence

November 11, 2021 Robesonian Business 0
Staff report
<p>Freeman</p>

Freeman

Related Articles

    RED SPRINGS — The president of a technology hub here has been named a recipient of the 2021 Native American 40 Under 40 award by the National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development for his leadership and contributions.

    James Freeman, founder and president of Emerging Technology Institute, is among 40 people recognized for leadership abilities.

    ETI is “an innovation HUB for the Department of Defense,” according to the company’s website.

    Members of the military and law enforcement agencies train on its grounds and operate equipment like drones and UTVs. ETI is located at 16824 N.C. 211 in Red Springs.

    “I’m extremely honored. Not just for the recognition but [I’m] proud to say I live in Robeson County, [and] proud to be a Native American living the American Dream!” Freeman said in a statement. “Robeson County is changing fast and I am excited to a part of the movement.”

    Freeman extended gratitude to his mentors like Beth Wilkerson, regional director of Small Business and Technology Development Center; Ret. General Nick Justice of N.C. State University; and Crystal Pierce of the National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development, who recommended him for the award.

    “The Native American 40 Under 40 awards represent the best and brightest emerging Indian Country leaders. Every year, 40 American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian leaders under the age of 40 are inducted in recognition of their leadership, initiative, and dedication, and for making significant contributions in their business and/or in their community. Award winners include leaders working in numerous fields including academia, government, non-profits, tourism, nature conservation, technology, and more,” according to the NCAIED’s website.

    Awards will be presented Dec. 10 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Harrah’s Ak-Chin hotel in Maricopa, Arizona. Freeman told The Robesonian he plans to attend the ceremony.

    “Every year we recognize 40 young Indian Country leaders who are paving new paths and opening new possibilities for their communities,” said National Center President and CEO Chris James in a statement posted to NCAIED’s website.

    “The 2021 40 Under 40 class is showing future generations of Native leaders how hard work, perseverance, and dedication to your community and profession can pay dividends. We’re excited to celebrate the accomplishments of the 2021 class in person again, and I look forward to learning even more about the impressive work they’re doing on December 10. We hope this award continues to inspire generations of young American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian leaders to continue to dream big,” the statement continues.