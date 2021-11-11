Thanksgiving for Thousands to feed more people than ever

November 11, 2021

Program steadily growing in North Carolina

Staff report

LUMBERTON — Mountaire Farms is getting ready to host its signature give back event of the year this month with its Thanksgiving for Thousands program where employees and volunteers will pack 26,000 meal boxes this year – the most ever — for families in need both on Delmarva and in North Carolina.

“Everyone at Mountaire looks forward to this event every year and the partnerships we’ve built in the community over the last 26 years,” said Phillip Plylar, president of Mountaire Farms. “To see everyone come together to help out families is need is really such a blessing. We’re grateful to be able to give back during this event and throughout the year.”

In North Carolina, employees from the Lumber Bridge processing plant will be packing 10,000 boxes on Nov. 20 to be distributed to churches and area non-profit groups on the same day.

Boxes are then loaded onto refrigerated trucks and sent to Crossroads Community Church in Georgetown for distribution to groups on Nov. 23 at 8 a.m. All groups have been pre-registered and given instructions on pickup and safe handling of the meal boxes.

Boxes are filled with a complete meal for a family of four, and include a Mountaire roaster chicken, corn, green beans, stuffing, gravy, cranberries and brownies.

All groups have been pre-registered and given instructions on how and where to pick up their assigned allotment. For more information on this event, contact Jarrod Lowery at 910-723-6995 or via email at [email protected]

Siler City employees will be packing 5,000 boxes on Nov. 13th, with distribution the same day to pre-registered churches and non-profit groups. For information on that event, contact Sasha Duncan at 503-308-2685 or at [email protected]

And for the first time, the plant is packing 1,000 boxes with our employees in Statesville, N.C. on Saturday, November 16th, beginning at 8 am.

Mountaire Farms is an agricultural food processing company providing work for almost 10,000 people at facilities in Arkansas, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina. Mountaire Farms is a privately owned, Jesus-centered company with a commitment to the communities in which our employees work and live. For more information, visit www.mountaire.com or visit us on Facebook.