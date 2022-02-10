RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Revenue is hosting a Virtual Interview Day event on Feb. 22, with the intent of offering up to 40 qualified candidates a full-time job within 48 hours.

The Department will host interviews for three position categories:

— Revenue Officer I, with a starting salary of $43,178;

— Revenue Field Auditor I, with a starting salary of $59,740; and

— Revenue Tax Auditor I, with a starting salary of $52,055.

These are remote/hybrid positions located throughout North Carolina.

Each position requires a minimum of a bachelor’s degree, with the field auditor position also requiring 18 hours of accounting and the tax auditor position requiring 12 hours of accounting. Interested individuals should register by Feb. 14 to begin the interview qualification process at the career section of website www.ncdor.gov.