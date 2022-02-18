Do you like change? Do you find it difficult to accept change? If so, you are not alone. Change is difficult for a lot of people. Maybe it is the fear of the new when we are so accustomed to the old way. Sometimes we just become comfortable with the way things are because that’s the way it has always been, “just like grandma did.”

Change is usually good; it forces us out of our comfort zone, which ultimately allows for growth by learning new ways. It seems younger people are more accepting and adapt easier to change than older people like myself. I guess we get stuck in our way of doing things, the way they have always been done, “just like grandma did.”

Well, over the past two years, I would say we all have been forced to change on some level because of COVID-19. Since 2020, nearly every aspect of our lives has been altered. We all have been affected by COVID, directly or indirectly.

Reflecting back, we have experienced lockdowns, one shortage after another of essentials and non-essentials, wearing masks, working remotely and curbside pickup. The shortage of coins and having to pay with exact change or electronic payment, remote learning, sickness, death and healing are also some changes we faced.

So, how will change affect the Robeson County 4-H program? How do we bridge the gap of what was and what is now, all forced by change? As we move forward into 2022, we will rebuild and make the Robeson County 4-H program stronger and more resilient than ever, for our youth and volunteers. We are adapting to the situation that has forced change, and embracing it with the opportunity for the 4-H program to grow and enable youth to grow even stronger. We will maintain a high degree of vigilance. Follow all COVID-19 safety guidelines given by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), NC State University, and Robeson County government. Our volunteers are also trained in our COVID protocols to keep youth safe.

It is easy to be a part of this exciting 4-H Program. We offer summer fun day camps, overnight camp, fun hands-on educational activities and a variety of clubs for youth ages 5 to 18. So, take control and make a positive change by signing your child up for 4-H today. Make it family fun by signing up to be an adult volunteer. We encourage family involvement.

For more information and easy access to all 4-H programs, including 4-H online, download the Robeson County 4-H app. Simply, go to your App Store and download 4-H Now! When you open the app, you will be prompted to pick a program to download. You will need to choose Robeson County 4-H. Also follow us on the Robeson County 4-H blog at http://www.robeson4-h.blogspot.com

One thing is for sure, life constantly changes. We as an organization, county, community, and program, have the capacity to embrace change, adapt, and thrive to greater heights.

Wendy Maynor is the 4-H Youth Development Program associate for the North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center. She can be reached at 910-671-3276, by email at Wendy_Maynor@ncsu.edu, or by going online to http://robeson.ces.ncsu.edu/.