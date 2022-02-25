Here we are almost two months into the new year — where has the time gone!

What kind of resolutions did you make on Jan. 1? Have you stuck with those resolutions? If not, don’t feel the least bit bad. We all have good intentions that just end up fizzling out. The good news is, resolutions can be made at any time.

But let’s change our mindset — instead of making resolutions, let’s set smart, healthy goals.

So how do you set smart, healthy goals? It’s really easy actually, just keep these helpful tips in mind:

— You don’t need Jan. 1 for a new start. Goals can be set at any time, and be sure to write your goal(s) down!

— Start small and increase your goals over time. Lofty goals can become overwhelming and lead to unnecessary stress (who needs more of that, right?!).

— Create SMART goals. SMART is an acronym for Specific, the chances of reaching your goal go up if they are well-defined; Measurable, which means to find a way to track your progress through an app or paper journal as this will help you see your success and keep you motivated; Attainable, which is being sure to have to tools, information, and recourses needed to reach your goal; Realistic, which goes back to starting with small goals and being something you want to achieve like if you hate running, it wouldn’t make much sense to train for a marathon; Time-bound, goals without a starting point and deadline are much easier to put off. Indicate when you are going to start and when you want to reach that goal. Special events make great deadline as long as they allow reasonable time to reach your goal.

— When setting health goals, it is the overall pattern of choices that count. It’s not just about eating healthy or being more active in the now, it’s more about making lifestyle changes that will benefit you long term. Again, it is helpful to start with small steps, if you want to be more active, start with walking for 15 minutes three times per week. Once your endurance has increased, bump up the time to 20 or 30 minutes.

— When making changes to your diet, go heart healthy by following these guidelines:

1. Balance food with physical activity.

2. Choose a wide variety and eat plenty of fruits and vegetables.

3. Choose whole grains.

4. Choose healthy sources of lean, high-fiber proteins (plant proteins, fish and seafood, and limit red and processed meats).

5. Opt for liquid, non-tropical plant oils (e.g. olive and canola oil).

6. Choose minimally processed foods rather than ultra-processed foods as much as possible.

7. Minimize intake of food and beverages with added sugars; water should always be first choice.

8. Choose or prepare foods with little or no salt – use herbs and spices instead.

9. Limit alcohol consumption.

10. Apply these guidelines no matter where food is prepared or consumed.

So whether you set a new goal on Jan. 1 or you’re just deciding on your goal, you can be successful!

Jessie Jones is the Extension Family and Consumer Sciences agent with North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center. She can be reached by calling 910-671-3276 or by email at [email protected]