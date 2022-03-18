Mary Jo Walter, an Edward Jones financial advisor in Lumberton, qualified for the firm’s Financial Advisor Leaders Conference, which celebrates the contributions and achievements of some of the firm’s most successful financial advisors, according to information from Edward Jones.

The conference will take place Sept. 29-30 virtually, providing attendees the chance to hear from speakers sharing topics related best practices for serving clients.

“The care these financial advisors show for their clients is outstanding, as is the spirit of partnership they demonstrate with both clients and their branch teams. We applaud the positive impact they are making for their clients and in their communities,” said Chuck Orban, an Edward Jones principal responsible for the firm’s recognition events. “We always look forward to the camaraderie among attendees and the learning that takes place as we celebrate their hard work and the exceptional service they provide to our clients.”