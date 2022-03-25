PEMBROKE — Brett Kinlaw, Lumbee River EMC’s Geographic Information System supervisor, has been named to a National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA) Industry Advisory Board.

NRECA established the board to provide guidance and input for the Model-free Hosting Capacity Analysis (MoHCA) project.

The U.S. Department of Energy Solar Energy Technology Office has funded a new three-year MoHCA project to develop a new solar photovoltaic (PV) hosting capacity analysis tool. The project will develop data-driven algorithms that calculate behind-the-meter PV hosting capacity using only advanced metering infrastructure data.

The results will facilitate PV interconnection requests allowing users to generate and update public-facing hosting capacity maps without using detailed grid models or time-consuming simulations. Members will benefit from a more streamlined process to interconnect solar to the grid, whether on a house or a large-scale solar site. Sandia National Labs are leading this project in collaboration with the NRECA and Georgia Tech.

Kinlaw is currently serving a three-year term on NRECA’s Analytics Research Member Advisory Group, which works on issues in analytics, data management and software for utility decision making. NRECA recognized his expertise and appointed him to the MoHCA advisory board. The advisory board will meet twice a year to share progress on the MoHCA project, ensuring the research effort develops into a usable product for cooperatives.

“The MoHCA project will help cooperatives better serve our members,” Kinlaw said. “More importantly, I look forward to representing Lumbee River EMC’s voice within the national conversation surrounding innovation and solar power.”