LUMBERTON —Five RE/MAX Real Estate Exchange agents were recently recognized as members of the RE/MAX Executive Club and one to the RE/MAX 100% Club.

Reaching this RE/MAX Executive Club award level recognized high-achieving real estate professionals for outstanding service to buyers and/or sellers during the previous year. Barbara Gilstrap, Garry Evans, Steve Hammonds, Jerri-Lyn Martin and Owen Thomas share this distinction for the year 2021.

RE/MAX Real Estate Exchange also recognized Christie Cutbush to the RE/MAX 100% Club, which is also awarded to high-achieving real estate professionals for outstanding service to buyers and/or sellers during the previous year. This is the second consecutive year Cutbush has received the honor, in addition to being recognized as Top Producer.

“Congratulations to these agents and may 2022 be another year of award-winning achievement for our outstanding team,” a release from the real estate agency read in part.

RE/MAX Real Estate Exchange is a locally-owned and operated full-service real estate brokerage in Lumberton. Founded Ja. 1, 2006 by Brad Martina and Martin Stark, the brokerage has 16 realtors and specialized in residential, commercial, and land real estate and property management.