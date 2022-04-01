PEMBROKE — Ron Anderson, a former employee of Lumbee River EMC, has been named to fill the vacant District 5 seat on the Lumbee River EMC’s board of directors.

The board vacancy occurred as the result of the recent passing of Madie Rae Locklear, who had served on the board for more than 30 years.

The board had three options related to the vacancy: leaving the seat vacant until the next election, filling the seat until the next election or eliminating the seat, according to Rory Eddings, LREMC board chairman.

“We felt it was best to ensure the members of the cooperative that live in District 5 continue to have representation which is why we decided to fill the seat,” Eddings added. “We are fortunate to have someone with Mr. Anderson’s qualifications available to step in at this time.”

Anderson began his career at Lumbee River in January 1976, working in substation maintenance. He retired in January 2014, ending a 38-year career at the cooperative as the manager of Commercial Development.

“His vast experience and knowledge of Lumbee River EMC will make Mr. Anderson an immediate contributor to our Board,” Eddings said. “We look forward to him joining us at the April board meeting.”