PEMBROKE — Marcus Bryant has been hired on as a regional executive for Lumbee Guaranty Bank.

A native of Pembroke, Bryant is a graduate of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. He is also a graduate of the North Carolina School of Banking and the RMA-East Carolina University Commercial Lending School. He has more than 18 years of banking experience in the Lumberton and Pembroke areas.

Bryant has been an active member of the Pembroke Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and Glenflora Board of Directors. He also volunteers his time as a youth soccer and basketball coach with Pembroke Recreation and is an active member of Island Grove Baptist Church.

Bryant and his wife, Katina, reside in Pembroke. They have two children, Baileigh MacKenna and Jackson Colt.