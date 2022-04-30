LUMBERTON — Seems like spring can’t seem to get its act together, with the numerous and sporadic cold spells we have experienced lately.

I know one thing that definitely tells me spring is here — the opening day of the Robeson County Farmers Market. That’s right! Our very own market will be opening for the 2022 season on May 7.

I am looking forward to enjoying some, fresh locally grown groceries. It will also be nice to shop and not have to worry about empty shelves. I know our farmers have been busy these past several weeks getting the ground ready for planting and sowing the seeds, or transplanting the plants in the ground. Their work begins a long time before we ever see the fruits of their labor being sold at the market.

Our Robeson County market may be one of the longest continually running local community markets in the state. I am not able to determine a start date, but we know it was the early ‘80s. It also continues to pride itself in being exclusively Robeson County grown products. This policy may not allow a lot of diversity at the market but you know what is being sold has been certified by the vendor to be grown in Robeson County.

Our market manager has been working hard to bring new life to our downtown market. She is advertising more, planning special events, and working to improve the appearance of the market. The market will be open Wednesdays and Saturdays from May through the first Saturday of December. The members have decided to keep similar hours as last year, still offering the convenience of Wednesday afternoons, with the addition of food trucks. Wednesday hours also have been extended, starting at 3 p.m. but staying open until 7 p.m. Now you can shop and have a quick bite for Wednesday dinner, all in one place. Saturdays the market is open 7 a.m. until noon or sold out.

To encourage traffic on opening day, the Robeson County Master Gardener Volunteers will be having a plant sale at the market. This will offer you another great opportunity to find some great plants with some awesome prices. There will be annuals, perennials, groundcovers, and maybe something that is unique and hard to find elsewhere. Like the market, cash is encouraged for the plant sale as well. Next week check out our website, Facebook page and the Robeson County Master Gardener Volunteers’ Facebook page for more information and a listing of the plants available.

North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center, will be sponsoring our popular and much sought-after Summer Extravaganza, scheduled for June 4. This event offers tasty samples showcasing the very products being sold at the market. Our well-attended fall event highlighting local crafters and artisans will be the Very Local Holiday Festival, planned for Dec. 3. This comes just in time for some perfect and unique holiday shopping. So go ahead and mark your calendars for these special market events.

Mack Johnson is an N.C. Cooperative Extension Service, Robeson County Center horticultural agent. He can be reached by calling 910-671-3276 or by email at [email protected]