While the first day of summer is still a few weeks away, summer has unofficially begun with temperatures steadily climbing and families and friends flocking to the beaches.

Another sure sign for Robesonians that summer is upon us is the opening of the Robeson County Farmers Market! Officially open since May 7, the farmers market is located in downtown Lumberton at the corner of Eighth and Elm streets and sells locally grown produce from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday. The farmers market features produce and value-add items, such as honey, from local farmers and is a great way to pay into our local economy.

On June 4, the Eighth Annual Robeson County Farmers Market Summer Extravaganza will take place. If you haven’t attended this event before, it’s made possible through the partnership of the North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center, and the RCFM to highlight the market’s offerings. There will be delicious samples prepared by Extension staff, free for tasting. These samples will be made from the same produce you can purchase at the market. You will also be able to receive recipes for all the great treats, many focusing on a healthier way to prepare the dish. You might just discover a whole new way to enjoy an old vegetable favorite.

We plan to have samples ready from 9:30 a.m. to noon or until we run out, whichever comes first!

Jessie Jones is an Extension Family and Consumer Sciences agent at North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center. She can be reached at 910-671-3276, by email at [email protected], or by going online to http://robeson.ces.ncsu.edu/.