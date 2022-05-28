LUMBERTON — Oh how I remember summertime fun as a child. It was a time for family vacations and staycations. It was a time to play outside all day with siblings and friends. We didn’t have technology back then like we do today, so we spent very little time indoors.

I lived in a neighborhood where everybody knew each other. Parents actively played sports together. Children in the neighborhood participated in competitive sports and games together too. There were so many structured and unstructured fun things to do all summer. We had pool parties and cookouts together. It was always like family time living in that neighborhood. Such sweet childhood memories of playing outside and mosquito bites too. It was like our own summer camp in the neighborhood with parents as our coaches and chaperones. We were very fortunate to have lived in a community that was truly like family and everyone got along. We didn’t have the option of 4-H programs and Summer Fun day camps, so we had to make our own fun.

The 4-H program offers summer camps that are the perfect way to make sweet memories, new friends, and new adventures, while having fun and accidentally learning something too. During the summer, 4-H offers a variety of day camps for youth ages 9–13 and an overnight camp for ages 9–14.

The first camp offered is Jr. Chef day camp for ages 9–13. Youth will learn how to cook international favorites, food prep, and much more. We will take field trips learning about career opportunities in this field.

The second camp is Junior Master Gardener day camp for ages 9–13. Youth will get to play in the soil, play detective, and eat things they grow. There will also be two daylong field trips with this camp.

The only overnight camp is Betsy Jeff Penn. It offers youth, ages 9–14, the opportunity to experience traditional camping for a week. Youth will experience archery, rock wall climbing, swimming, and other activities.

Another fun, popular camp is the Biotech day camp for ages 9–13. The week is full of science and technology activities.

The last day camp of the summer is 4-H Cloverbud day camp for ages 5–8. Cloverbud Camp offers a structured schedule with fun-filled activities, food, cooking, and learning.

If your child is not a 4-H member, now is the perfect time to register them in 4-H online so they will be eligible to participate in summer fun camps and programs throughout the year. Members are exposed to many opportunities allowing them growth in confidence, self-esteem, leadership, public speaking, social skills, independence, and other essential life skills. Youth have the opportunity to learn and develop life skills that will benefit them throughout life.

For more information and easy access to all 4-H programs, including 4-H online, download the Robeson County 4-H app. Simply go to your app store and download 4-H Now! When you open the app, you will be prompted to pick a program to download. You will need to choose Robeson County 4-H. Also follow us on the Robeson County 4-H blog at http://www.robeson4-h.blogspot.com.

Wendy Maynor is the Cooperative Extension 4-H Youth Development Program associate. She can be contacted by calling 910-671-3276, by email at [email protected], or by visiting the Extension website at http://robeson.ces.ncsu.edu/.