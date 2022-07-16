Ever read a report that really makes you stop and think? I recently read a report from the American Farmland Trust (ATF) titled, “Farms Under Threat 2040: Choosing an Abundant Future.” This report called to attention the threat of population growth and the need for increased food production. It specifically highlights how important it will be to chart a well-planned path toward development. It essentially provides three alternative development scenarios: Business as Usual, Runaway Sprawl or Built Better Cities.

The AFT has identified North Carolina as the second most threatened state for development of farmland. From 2001-2016, North Carolina lost 731,600 acres of farmland to urban development. During this same time period, AFT reports our nation lost 2,000 acres of farmland and ranchland every day. According to the AFT’s new report, America is on track to convert more than 18 million acres of farmland and ranchland from 2016-2040 — an area the size of South Carolina.

The global food supply has experienced recent disruptions from the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and several natural disasters, which has brought heightened awareness to the vulnerability and inequality of our food system and supply chain. Progress has been made in the area of feed efficiency, where according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, “one U.S. farm feeds 166 people in the U.S. and abroad.” Compare that to 1960, when the average farm fed only 26 people. There is more work to be done to feed a growing population, and it will take the 98% of the U.S. population who are not involved in production agriculture to help meet these challenges in the future.

The realization is, North Carolina will need more development to meet the expected population and economic growth. The recent housing market boom has highlighted the need for more housing, especially affordable housing. As stated in the report, “sprawling cities, climate change, energy development and remote work are converging to threaten the land that grows food, jeopardizing the nation’s food security and the environment. Simultaneously, an aging farming population is retiring, potentially leaving 40 percent of America’s agricultural land with an uncertain future.” It is estimated that a global population increase of 2.2 million by 2050 will require the world’s farmers to produce 70% more food than is currently being produced today. How do we find a balance with increasing food supply and development?

Development choices will have a huge impact on the effect of farmland loss and quality of life. The agriculture economy is dependent on critical natural resources, with land being a major component. Without access to land, our farmers can’t do what they do best. As mentioned in the report, the Built Better Cities approach encourages developers to revitalize urban areas and build compact communities where businesses can thrive on walkable main streets and families live closer to their daily destinations, helping to reduce air pollution and saving people money. Citizens can get involved with local governments and promote land-use planning that protects farmland. Individuals can support local land trusts, buy more locally produced food, recruit the next generation of farmers, and choose to live in compact communities. Farmland owners can protect their land with permanent conservation easements to guarantee their land becomes a legacy to feed future generations. Smart growth is about choices, and it will take all of us to do our part. What will you choose to create an abundant future?

Mac Malloy is an Extension Field Crop agent with North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center. He can be reached by calling 910- 671-3276, by E-mail at [email protected], or by going online to http://robeson.ces.ncsu.edu/.