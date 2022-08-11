LUMBERTON — The North Carolina Cooperative Extension Robeson County Center will hold a Meet the Meat Workshop 6-8 p.m. on Sept. 22.

Topics at this workshop will focus on what happens at slaughter after cattle leave the farm. A model will be present to discuss meat cuts and placement.

Pre-registration is required to participate and registration ends Sept. Visit https://go.ncsu.edu/meetthemeat, to register. The Robeson County Center is located at 455 Caton Road in Lumberton.

For more information, call Taylor Chavis, Extension Livestock agent, at 910-671-3276 or email at [email protected]