Is there really a best-kept secret in Robeson County everyone should know about? What is the secret? Well, I’m not sure, but I know it cannot be North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center, right?

There is no doubt in my mind you have heard all about it, and everything it has to offer to the residents of Robeson County for youth and adults.

Who is that and what do they do? North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center, is an extension of the two land-grant Universities, NC State University and North Carolina A&T State University. Extension staff have direct access to research-based information to help problem-solve and support the residents of Robeson County.

Extension employees develop and deliver non-formal educational programs to assist the needs of the people in our county. The staff are knowledgeable and trained in a variety of areas including local crops, pesticides, gardening, soil tests, plants, weed identification, pests, small farm management, small-scale agriculture development, livestock, nutrition, food preservation, food safety and 4-H youth development.

Now, having all this knowledge and research-based information at your fingertips, I challenge you to contact N.C. Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center if you can answer yes to any of the following questions.

Do you have a youth between the ages of 5-18?

If so, the 4-H program is perfect for them. Your child will learn skills that will provide a foundation for their future.

Would you like to be a 4-H volunteer? Do you have land? Would you like to learn how to test your soil? Do you have weeds you need identified? Would you like to be a Master Gardener? Would you like to raise bees? Do you have questions about crops or pesticides? Do you need pesticide training and certification? Do you have farm animals or a local pond? Would you like to learn about food safety, nutrition, or canning? Do you own a farm? Do you grow vegetables or fruits? Do you need to learn about grapevine management? Would you like to be a volunteer and share your talents, hobbies, or passion?

If you answered yes to any of the questions above, we have something for you.

There are so many fun and educational opportunities for everyone. We have associations for our Master Gardeners, and Bee Keepers, and a group for crafters. Also, you can sign your child up for the exciting 4-H youth development program, and there are many opportunities for you to become a volunteer too.

For more information on 4-H programs, including 4-H online, download the Robeson County 4-H app. Simply go to your App Store and download 4-H Now! When you open the app, you will be prompted to pick a program to download. You will need to choose Robeson County 4-H. Also, follow us on the Robeson County 4-H blog at http://robeson4-h.blogspot.com/.

Visit our website at https://robeson.ces.ncsu.edu/ to meet our staff and find out more about all our programs and what we do.

Wendy Maynor is the Cooperative Extension 4-H Youth Development Program associate. She can be contacted by calling 910-671-3276, by email at [email protected], or by visiting the Extension website at http://robeson.ces.ncsu.edu/.