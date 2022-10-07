LUMBERTON — Mary Jo Walter, an Edward Jones financial advisor in Lumberton, recently was invited to attend the firm’s Financial Advisor Leaders Conference.

Held Sept. 29-30 in St. Louis, Missouri, the conference celebrates the contributions and achievements of some of the firm’s most successful financial advisors. During the two-day conference, attendees heard from internal and external speakers about relevant topics, conferred on timely topics and shared best practices for serving clients.

“The care these financial advisors show for their clients is outstanding, as is the spirit of partnership they demonstrate with both clients and their branch teams. We applaud the positive impact they are making for their clients and in their communities,” said Chuck Orban, an Edward Jones principal responsible for the firm’s recognition events. “We always look forward to the camaraderie among attendees and the learning that takes place as we celebrate their hard work and the exceptional service they provide to our clients.”

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 firm, provides financial services in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 8 million clients with a total of $1.6 trillion in client assets under care.