Have you thought about volunteering? If so, let your light shine by volunteering with Robeson County 4-H. You might ask, does volunteering really make a difference? Yes, absolutely, volunteering does make a difference and it is an awesome way for you to give back to our community. It is especially impactful when you are volunteering your time and talent to our 4-H youth.

It sounds so cliché, but volunteers are the key component of the 4-H Program’s success. The Robeson County 4-H volunteers lead clubs, assist with summer camps, and help with 4-H events. They have also been known to volunteer with North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center, as well. There are volunteer training, workshops, and conferences that are provided for our 4-H volunteers. Robeson County 4-H staff holds an annual 4-H Appreciation Night to recognize all the volunteers and members and the work they do.

I know your schedule is super busy, but imagine the difference you could make in the life of our 4-H youth. Volunteer leaders create a fun and safe environment where 4-H members meet. They encourage our youth to participate in public speaking, presentations, hands-on projects, and other programming that teaches and re-enforces life skills. Volunteers help our youth to make personal and academic goals and guide them on their journey to success. Through the years amazing bonds are made with youth and volunteers that sometimes last a lifetime.

Being a 4-H volunteer is a depiction of a bright light. When you volunteer, you are essentially a light in a 4-H member’s life. You will create positive bonds with 4-H youth while watching them grow and learn. You might just be surprised by how much volunteering will help you grow too, not to mention how much fun you will have along the way

One way to volunteer is to share your talent, skills, or hobbies with the 4-H youth by having a Special Interest Club (SPIN). SPIN clubs only require a minimum of six volunteer hours and the scheduled hours are flexible. You can meet three times for two hours each, or two times for three hours each. If you have children, between the ages of 5 – 18 sign them up to be 4-H members and bring them too.

More than 43% of our 4-H volunteers have consistently volunteered for more than 10 years. We have several volunteers with more than 30 years of volunteer service with Robeson County 4-H. That is true dedication and love of youth and our 4-H program.

Wouldn’t you like to make such a positive impact on our 4-H youth by using your skills, knowledge and letting your light shine? Another benefit is meeting other volunteers who collaborate and work together while enjoying the camaraderie and supporting 4-H.

Our 4-H volunteers allow their light to shine and illuminate by taking the time to invest in our 4-H youth and future leaders by giving them life skills for success and allowing their light to shine brightly continually for years. This is your chance to make a change in our future leaders, but today they need you.

Wendy Maynor is the Cooperative Extension 4-H Youth Development Program associate. She can be contacted by calling 910-671-3276, by email at [email protected], or by visiting the Extension website at http://robeson.ces.ncsu.edu/.