Have you ever watched the television series “M*A*S*H*?”

In season six, a new character by the name of Major Charles Emmerson Winchester III was introduced to the series. One of his famous lines, when asked what makes him so wonderful, was, “I do one thing at a time. I do it very well. And then … I move on.”

Think about that for a moment.

If I am to be honest, I can’t tell you when I last did just one thing at a time. Multitasking is not only a skill but a necessity in this very flat technology-driven world we live in. We have found ways to make our lives even more full thanks to online shopping, delivery and pickup services, and a communications system that often goes to bed with us. We are a busy and driven society. Not that there is anything wrong with that, but it also means maybe we are so busy doing, we aren’t doing it well, perhaps missing out on the actual experience.

As adults, we are modeling the way for our children. Youth in today’s society have calendars crammed with activities, sporting events and social engagements. Often these things are overlapping, so one thing must be chosen over another because we cannot split ourselves, or our children, in half.

How do you choose? Is it your child’s favorite thing? Your favorite thing? Where the most people are dependent on your child’s attendance – like a team sport? Do you find yourself planning meals by what the closest fast-food restaurant is between point A and B? Is there time to get homework done at night, and get eight hours of sleep? How long has it been since anyone has gotten eight hours of sleep? Are you exhausted just reading this and thinking about it? Me too.

As 2023 approaches I am not making a resolution. I am just going to think about my top two priorities. I am going to write them down and put them where I can see them every day. I am going to work to make sure those priorities are at the top of my thought, action and emotional process daily. It is time to simplify some things and focus on what is important. For me, that is my family and our youth in Robeson County. I want to make sure to offer my family the best of me and our youth the best opportunities for growth, hands-on learning of life skills, and safe and nurturing environments.

If you are wondering what makes 4-H so great in Robeson County, it’s because in 2023 we are offering one thing at a time. We (our 4-H staff, volunteers, members, and families) will do it very well, and then we will move on to the next thing. If you would like to see what we have to offer, you can download our app for free from your app store. Just search for 4-H Now! When you open the app click on Robeson County 4-H. From there you can see upcoming programs on our calendar, register for programs under programs, and even keep up with what has happened and what is going on under news. It’s a great way to stay on top of our opportunities, plan your schedule, and hopefully make it easier to focus on your priorities; we hope one of them will be 4-H.

Have a very happy and safe 2023 everyone!

Shea Ann DeJarnette is the 4-H Youth Development agent with North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center. She can be reached by calling 910-671-3276 or by email at Shea_Ann_DeJarnette@ncsu.edu.