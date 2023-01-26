PEMBROKE — Kyle R. Chavis has been appointed to serve on the Lumbee Guaranty Bank’s board of directors.

Chavis serves as chief executive officer and will continue in that leadership role, along with his position on the board.

“Kyle will have an invaluable impact on our Board,” said Sybil Bullard, the bank’s board of directors chair. “As CEO, he brings a unique perspective in representing the best interests of our shareholders and our customers.”

Chavis has more than 30 years of experience in banking, including 23 years at Lumbee Guaranty Bank. Prior to his appointment as CEO, he served as executive vice president and chief credit officer of the bank. His experience includes a variety of roles with Wachovia (now Wells Fargo) and Triangle Bank.

Chavis earned a B.A. in Business Management, with a concentration in Finance, from North Carolina State University and a M.B.A. from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. He also completed graduate school in banking at Louisiana State University and through the North Carolina Bankers Association.

A respected contributor to the Tbanking industry, Chavis serves on the board of directors of the N.C. Bankers Association and Community Bankers Bank, a regional correspondent bank serving customers throughout the southeast. He recently completed a three-year term on the Minority Depository Institutions Subcommittee of the FDIC’s Advisory Committee on Community Banking.

In the community, Chavis has served as a trustee of Robeson Community College since 2014 and is currently chairman of the UNC Pembroke Foundation Board. A past trustee of Scotland Health Care System, he still serves on the organization’s Finance Committee.

He is active in his church, in Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton and with various other community and civic organizations.

Chavis and his wife, Resia, reside in Lumberton, enjoying their life as “empty-nesters” and being entertained by their dog, Copper. Their grown children, Nicholas and Drew, both live in Raleigh.