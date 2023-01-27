PEMBROKE — Aaron Thomas, president and CEO of Metcon Inc., has been appointed to the board of directors for the Carolina Small Business Development Fund.

Carolina Small Business Development Fund was founded in 1990 as the North Carolina Minority Support Center, providing technical assistance to financial institutions and entrepreneurs with the strong belief that “if small businesses succeed, we all benefit.”

Today, CSBDF’s goal is to ensure that NC’s small businesses succeed and has administered millions of dollars in grants for the needs of the underserved businesses and people in our communities, but also expanded those services to include small business loans in light of hardship and opportunities.

Thomas has a “passion to grow the next generation of minority contractors,” according to a release from Metcon.