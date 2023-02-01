PEMBROKE — The Thomas School of Business at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke will launch its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program on Feb. 3.

The program is free for community members who need assistance filing their income tax returns. Services will be offered in James A. Thomas Hall, Room 124, beginning at 8 a.m.

The new VITA program represents the university’s outreach beyond campus in providing various support services to the communities it serves.

“We are enthusiastic about the positive social impact this initiative will have on our community and outstanding experiential service opportunity for our students,” said Scott Cohen, program coordinator and assistant professor at the Thomas School of Business.

Accounting faculty and students — IRS-certified volunteers — will provide basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals.

Taxpayers eligible for this service should have a household income below $72,000. The Thomas School of Business VITA will not prepare military, international (U.S. tax returns with foreign-source income), or prior year amended returns. Both spouses must be present if a couple wishes to file a joint return.

Individuals are asked to bring a photo ID, social security card, wage and statement earning statements from all employers, tuition statement, childcare provider’s tax ID number and receipts for itemized deductions.

Clinics will continue during tax season on Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.