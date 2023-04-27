Walter ranks 80 in Forbes’ 2023 Best-in-State Wealth Advisors

LUMBERTON — Edward Jones financial advisor Mary Jo Walter of Lumberton has been named to the 2023 list of “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” in NC by Forbes and SHOOK Research.

Walter ranked 80 out of list of 7,321 advisors, who collectively manage nearly $11 trillion in assets. The rankings were compiled by SHOOK Research, which uses financial data and interviews candidates nominated by their firms.

“This is an incredible honor and a testament to the work I do helping clients realize their dreams. When my clients are successful, so am I,” Walter said. “We are all winners, and I share this award with them. I also am eternally grateful to my extraordinary branch office administrators for joining me in looking out for our clients’ best interests.”

To compile the 2023 list of financial advisors named to “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” ranking, SHOOK Research analysts conducted more than 17,500 interviews with nominees. Criteria included revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience, use of best practices and approach to working with clients.

Walter joined Edward Jones in the year 2000.

The firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 8 million clients with a total of $1.6 trillion in client assets under care at the end of 2022.

In addition, Walter ranked 19 out of 1,697 women in the 2023 list of “Best-in-State Women Advisors.”

To learn more about how financial advisors were selected for this recognition, visit Methodology: America’s Top Wealth Advisors 2023 (forbes.com).