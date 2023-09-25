At Southeastern Dermatology, Dr. Andrew Hendricks and his staff strive to provide the best service possible for its patients by helping them look good and feel good.

Hendricks, who is originally from New Jersey, established the Lumberton practice in 1980.

His dermatology office is rated as one of the top dermatology and cosmetic surgery practices in the nation.

“We are known for our excellent care and affordable fees, with patients traveling from as far away as New York and Florida for consultation with us,” the practice website states. “Our office features minimally invasive procedures for safe, reliable results. All of our procedures are performed in our private, comfortable treatment rooms or surgery suite.”

The office is AAAHC certified for quality care, the website says.

Though he’s not much on discussing specifics with the media, he did say his office sees “several hundred” patients a week.

“Everything keeps changing and everything keeps getting better,” Hendricks said of the different services that they provide. “Basically, I’m unusual because I’m board certified in dermatology and cosmetic surgery. There’s only one other dermatologist in the state over near Charlotte who is double-certified like that. We do other things. Other things that many dermatologists don’t do. We use surgical skills to try to take care of things.”

The practice treats cancer.

Hours are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and closed on Saturday and Sunday.

Just recently, he said, he set up an organization called skincareawareness.com