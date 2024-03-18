LUMBERTON – Primary Health Choice Inc., a statewide provider of intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (I-DD) and behavioral health services, announced Monday the addition of Dr. Tanya Goodwin, Psy.D.

With the addition of Goodwin, Primary Health Choice Inc. is able to evaluate a patient with psychological testing methods to get a better clinical understanding of behaviors all under one roof.

Currently, there is a tremendous shortage in the area of this service, according to statement released Monday by Primary Health Choice Inc. Other agencies outside the local service area have long wait times for testing.

“We are pleased to help meet the needs of the communities that we serve,” according to Monday’s statement.

Primary Health Choice, Inc. can be contacted at 910-738-3939 regarding concerns about Attention Deficit and Hyperactivity Disorder, Learning Disabilities, Autism Spectrum Disorders and Developmental Delay.