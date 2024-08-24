WILMINGTON — Lower Cape Fear LifeCare’s hospice care operations in southeastern North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina were both recently presented 2023 Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) Best Hospice Caregiver Satisfaction Awards, with special recognition for being a top 20 percent Superior Performer.

The annual program was created to acknowledge hospices that consistently provide high-quality care to their patients.

Rankings are determined from scores received by hospice providers as reflected on a national family caregivers satisfaction survey.

According to SHPBest, “Awards are determined based on the ranking of the Overall Score for a provider against all eligible providers in the SHP database for the calendar year for which awards are being distributed.”

Scores used to determine 2023 award recipients were collected on surveys submitted from January to December 2023.

“We are ecstatic to have been named a SHPBest hospice provider for 2023,” Gwen Whitely, president and CEO said. “We use the surveys to consistently review the experiences of our family caregivers and always with an eye on what we can do to improve their experience with our care and services. We appreciate those we serve taking the time to fill out the survey to help us determine opportunities for improvement. Knowing that our families have scored us high enough to receive such a recognition further fuels our desire to provide the highest-quality care possible to individuals and families in the communities we serve.”

All hospice providers receiving awards must also score equal to or better to the SHP national average for the designated period.

Lower Cape Fear LifeCare provides hospice care in Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover, Onslow, Pender and Robeson counties in NC; and Horry, Georgetown and Marion counties in SC. It also operates three inpatient hospice care centers in Wilmington, Bolivia and Whiteville. NC

Lower Cape Fear LifeCare is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing access to the highest quality LifeCare, education, and supportive services to our patients, their families, and the communities we serve. For more information, visit lifecare.org.